World Pancreatic Cancer Day is observed annually on November 17. This day emphasizes bringing greater attention, and awareness about pancreatic cancer, the symptoms and risks of this disease and the urgent need for early detection. It must be noted that November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. The pancreas is an oblong organ that lies deep in the abdomen. It is an integral part of both the digestive and endocrine systems which secretes hormones to regulate the body and digestive enzymes to break down food. There are two types of pancreatic cancer — exocrine tumours and endocrine tumours. World Pancreatic Cancer Day is when people and organizations from around the world unite to bring global attention to this deadly disease. National Cancer Awareness Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know History and Ways To Observe This Day in India Raising Awareness About Cancer.

History of World Pancreatic Cancer Day

As per historical records, Italian anatomist Giovanni Battista Morgagni published his greatest work The Seats and Causes of Diseases Investigated by Anatomy in 1761, which included new courses on medicines and anatomic science. Giovanni’s work included the mention of pancreatic cancer, but the diagnosis was uncertain as a microscopic evaluation was not possible during those times.

Later in 1858, an American physician Jacob Mendez Da Costa studied Giovanni’s work and then conducted the first microscopic evaluation of adenocarcinoma, which he later named pancreatic cancer. He identified it as a true disease. In 1898, an Italian surgeon Alessandro Codivilla operated on a tumour in the pancreas after which the patient did not survive. William Stewart Halsted from Johns Hopkins Hospital did the first successful resection of cancer.

Significance of World Pancreatic Cancer Day

The observance of World Pancreatic Cancer Day is significant as it provides education about the disease and raises awareness of its devastating impact. On World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2022, communities and organizations around the world unite to throw light on pancreatic cancer. Raise awareness on this day by letting people know the facts about this disease, and survivor stories and do all that you can do to make an impact in their lives.

Pancreatic cancer is considered the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths. Since the 1960s, pancreatic cancer survival rates have been stagnant. Communities come together to raise awareness and support people battling pancreatic cancer.

