National Cancer Awareness Day is observed in India to raise awareness about the importance of cancer prevention and early detection of the disease. This day highlights the fact that two-thirds of cancer cases are diagnosed in the advanced stages, thereby reducing the chances of survival of patients, and how early detection and further research into curing cancer can help save lives. This observance coincides with the birth anniversary of Nobel-prize-winning scientist Marie Curie, who is remembered for her contributions to the fight against cancer since her work led to the development of nuclear energy and radiotherapy for cancer treatment. According to a report by the Indian Council for Medical Research, the number of Indians suffering from cancer is projected to increase to 29.8 million in 2025 from 26.7 million in 2021, which is a worrying figure. To observe National Cancer Awareness Day 2022 in India, read more about its date, history, significance and ways to observe the day. World Cancer Day 2022 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Everything You Need To Know About the Fatal Health Condition.

National Cancer Awareness Day Date and History

This day is observed annually on November 7 and this observance was first announced by former Indian Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in September 2014 for early detection and spreading awareness about leading cancer-causing lifestyles. This day encourages people to report to government hospitals and municipal clinics for free screenings since he advised that if detected early, cancer could be treated at a fraction of the cost and also help lower the mortality rate. In India, National Cancer Control Programme was initiated in 1975 to provide cancer treatment facilities and it was modified in 1984-85 for highlighting the prevention and early detection of cancer. World Breast Cancer Research Day 2022: Date & Significance of This Annual Event To Recognise Research Done for Breast Cancer.

Significance and Ways to Observe This Day

This day is observed because in India, while the cancer incidence is comparatively lower, the death rates are high due to many factors including late detection. This day aims to raise awareness about the leading cancer-causing lifestyles like the use of tobacco, drug use, poor diet and pollution among others and also how anyone with even slight symptoms or genetic history should go for a screening. To observe this day, people are encouraged to read up more about what causes cancer and treatment options, inform their friends and family about early detection and go for a screening.

