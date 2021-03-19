World Sleep Day 2021 will be celebrated on March 19. This event is organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society to celebrate the benefits of good and healthy sleep and to draw society's attention to the burden of sleep problems. People in metro cities ignore their sleep, which becomes one of the major cause with various health issues. Lack of sleep can cause hair fall, dull skin, dark circles, digestion problem, muscle loss, weight gain and many other problems. Taking the required amount of sleep is indeed necessary, hence, we bring you a list of food items that will help promote good sleep.

World Sleep Day is observed annually on the Friday before the March Equinox. The first World Sleep Day was held on March 14, 2008. When you sleep, your body uses fats and glucose to release energy for the functioning of the brain and heart. Also, good sleep helps increase your concentration levels. Foods that help the release of serotonin are good to have for a nice tight sleep.

Top Five Foods For Good Sleep

1. Almonds

Almonds come along with magnesium, providing 19 percent of your daily needs in only 1 ounce which helps in providing good sleep. These nuts are also a good source of the sleep-regulating hormone melatonin.

2. Walnuts

Just like almonds, walnuts are also a good source of melatonin, which helps in fighting sleep disorder. Apart from that, the presence of omega 3 fatty acids helps in the increase of DHA, which boosts the production of serotonin.

3. Cherry Juice

Cherry juice comes along with important nutrients such as magnesium and phosphorus. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, high amounts of melatonin in cherry contribute to its sleep-promoting effect. Tart cherry juice is also known to play a role in relieving insomnia.

4. Salmon

The combination of omega 3 fatty acid and Vitamin D increases the production of serotonin, which is an essential chemical that promotes sleep.

5. Kiwi

Kiwis consists of serotonin and antioxidants, both of which improve sleep quality when eaten before bed. Also, the presence of Vitamin C and carotenoids helps in promoting good sleep.

6. White Rice

As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, eating foods with a high glycemic index, such as white rice, at least 1 hour before bed, may help improve sleep quality.

7. Milk

The presence of calcium in the milk helps the brain make melatonin. It also comes along with tryptophan which aids in good quality sleep.

Now that you are aware of foods that have sleep-promoting effects, you should definitely try your best to have them in your evening meal. On the occasion of World Sleep Day 2021, make your friends and loved ones aware of the importance of sleeping early and having a good sound sleep. We wish you all Happy World Sleep Day.

