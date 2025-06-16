International Yoga Day, celebrated every year on June 21, highlights the ancient Indian practice of yoga and its global impact on physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Introduced by the United Nations in 2014 after a proposal by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this day encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to incorporate yoga into their daily lives. Yoga, with its roots in Indian philosophy, offers a holistic approach to health through postures (asanas), breathing exercises (pranayama), and meditation techniques. International Yoga Day 2025: What Are the Benefits of Yoga? 5 Asanas To Beat Stress Naturally and Keep Yourself Healthy.

Each year, the day is observed with a new theme that promotes inclusivity and harmony through yoga. Public events, workshops, and mass yoga sessions are organized worldwide to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga. Whether practiced for fitness, stress relief, or spiritual awakening, yoga continues to unite people across cultures, reinforcing the message of peace and balance in a fast-paced modern world. As you observe International Yoga Day 2025, we have compiled five beginner friendly yoga asanas that you can start and adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose): Improves posture, balance, and focus. Stand tall with feet together, arms by your sides, and breathe deeply while lifting your arms overhead.

Watch Video of Tadasana:

2. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose): Enhances balance and concentration. Stand on one leg, place the other foot on the inner thigh, and bring palms together above your head.

Watch Video of Vrikshasana:

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Strengthens the spine and opens the chest. Lie on your stomach, place palms under shoulders, and lift your chest while keeping your elbows slightly bent.

Watch Video of Bhujangasana:

4. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog): Stretches the back, hamstrings, and calves. Form an inverted “V” by pushing hips up and back with hands and feet on the floor.

Watch Video of Adho Mukha Svanasana:

5. Sukhasana (Easy Pose): Ideal for meditation and calming the mind. Sit cross-legged with a straight spine and rest your hands on your knees.

Watch Video of Sukhasana:

For beginners, establishing a simple and consistent yoga routine is key to long-term benefits. Start with 15 to 20 minutes of practice each day, gradually increasing the duration as your flexibility and comfort improve. Practicing in the morning on an empty stomach is ideal, as it helps boost energy and mental clarity for the day ahead. Make sure to use a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing to allow free movement and maintain stability during poses. Pay close attention to your breathing, slow, deep inhalations and exhalations should guide each movement. Most importantly, stay consistent and be patient with yourself; yoga is a journey of steady progress, not perfection.

