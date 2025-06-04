International Yoga Day 2025 is on June 21. People from all across the globe will celebrate this significant day with much enthusiasm. International Yoga Day is special because it reminds everyone to step back from their busy lives and properly focus on their physical and mental health. There are so many reasons why doing yoga is super helpful for you. It helps naturally improve your flexibility, helps build your strength, easily calms your mind, and brings much more inner peace. So here we have curated some easy yoga asanas like child pose, seated forward fold, downward-facing dog, and more, that you can start doing at home to beat the stress naturally. Yoga Asanas for Menstrual Cramps: Practise These Yoga Poses To Reduce Period Pain.

What Are the Benefits Of Doing Yoga Regularly?

Daily yoga is the easiest way to improve your health and overall well-being. Doing that, too, naturally enhances your mental health and daily life. Yoga has many benefits for your health, including mental and physical health, better posture, more flexibility, and more balanced body awareness. Yoga is all about the balance between the three main elements: breathing, meditation, and body movements. Yoga for Endometriosis: 5 Poses to Balance Hormones, Calm Inflammation and Ease Pain.

Yoga Asanas To Eliminate Stress Naturally

1. Child Pose Or Balasana

Doing child pose helps reset your body, easily eliminates stress from the mind, and relieves neck and back pain.

Watch Video of Balasana:

2. Seated Forward Fold Or Paschimottanasana

The seated forward fold naturally stretches your spine, hamstrings, and lower back. Paschimottanasana is one of the best yoga asanas for heart openers.

Watch Video of Paschimottanasana:

3. Downward-Facing Dog Or Adho Mukha Svanasana

Downward-Facing Dog helps make your whole body. Not only that, but it also helps improve your blood circulation and naturally eliminates all the stress.

Watch Video of Adho Mukha Svanasana:

4. Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose Or Viparita Karani

Did you know that Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose improves blood circulation and calms your mind? Viparita Karani yoga helps relieve stress and tension in your body.

Watch Video of Viparita Karani:

5. Cat-Cow Or Marjaryasana to Bitilasana

Doing Cat-Cow improves your posture when sitting by gently moving your spine. This gives your body more flexibility and removes all the tension from your day-to-day life.

Watch Video of Marjaryasana to Bitilasana:

Furthermore, it doesn't matter whether you're a beginner or an experienced yoga practitioner. It is one of the simplest ways to practice mindfulness, help reduce stress, and inspire balance in everyday life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).