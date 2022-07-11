International Essential Oils Day is observed every year on July 11. This day recognises and highlights the benefits of essential oils to humanity. This day was founded by Young Living Essential oils, in honour of D Gary Young, the pioneer of the modern essential oils movement in 2018. This day is an opportunity for all to know about different essential oils that are available today and their benefits to all of us. As you celebrate International essential oils day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of 5 different types of essential oils and their benefits. How Can You Use Essential Oils to Help with Loss of Smell From COVID-19?

1. Lavender Oil

Lavender was used as a cleaning agent in many hospitals before antiseptics were discovered. It can help one with stress, pain and sleep. Therefore, you can add it to a bath or diffuser as aromatherapy, add it to water to make a room spray or body mist or even make it a body oil by mixing it with some base oil.

Lavender Oil (File Image)

2. Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil is known for its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. It can help ease headaches, fight fatigue, lift mood, support digestion and have a good memory.

Peppermint Oil (Photo Credits: Flickr)

3. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is good for the skin and can help you get rid of acne and ringworms. To fight acne, take a few drops of tea tree oil on a cotton swab and apply it directly to the acne. In the case of ringworm, dilute the tea tree oil with a base or vegetable oil and apply it over the affected area.

Tea Tree Oil (Photo Credits: Flickr)

4. Eucalyptus Oil

Eucalyptus oil helps clear stuffed-up noses during the cold season. It can also help relieve pain and fight against the herpes simplex virus with its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Eucalyptus Oil (File Image)

5. Rosemary Oil

Apart from being added for flavour in various recipes, rosemary oil can also help improve brain function, promoting hair growth, reducing pain and stress and reducing joint inflammation.

Rosemary Oil (Photo Credits: Flickr)

The most important thing to keep in mind while using essential oils is to use them in a very little quantity or better diffuse them in a base oil for best results. Celebrate the International Essential oil day 2022 by knowing about different essential oils and their benefits.

Wishing everyone Happy International Essential Oils Day 2022!

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).