Kingfisher 2021 calendar is what dreams are made of. SEXY model pics adorn the beautiful calendar for this year that makes up for treats to the sore eyes. This year's calendar was shot by Atul Kasbekar in the picturesque backwaters of Kerala and is said to be is a tapestry of serenity and beauty, with high glamour. The man behind the lenses Kasbekar is a very popular fashion photographer and has been associated with the calendar since its inception. The calendar features five beautiful models including Gehna Mahiarya, Krithika Babu, Anukreethy Vas, Adline Castelino and Sumita Bhandari.

The Calendar is known is said to have introduced some of the hottest faces from the world of modelling and the pics and videos of Kingfisher 2021 Calendar models are going viral as well. For the calendar, the models were styled and look created by a stellar team which included stylist Allia Al Rufai, make-up by Maniasha Fialkina and hairstylist Flavien Heldt.

Kingfisher 2021 Calendar For PDF Download

So you can easily have the Kingfisher 2021 Calendar for yourself by downloading the PDF version of it. This year marks the 19th edition of this highly desired calendar and you can have it at your fingertips. You can also have a closer look of the behind-the-scenes action, swimsuit trends, dazzling models and the glimpses of beautiful Kerala through the lens of Atul Kasbekar on the Instagram page. But until then if you want the calendar, you can click on this Kingfisher 2021 Calendar For PDF Download link.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingfisher (@kingfisherworld)

Super HOT Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingfisher (@kingfisherworld)

Talking about his experience on the making of the calendar, Atul Kasbekar commented, "We have shot the Kingfisher calendar in India in the past in Ladakh, Andaman, Rajasthan, Goa and Kerala has always been on the top of my location list. The glorious state is truly the God's own country and it gives us many options to maneuver and choose locations accordingly. Given the massive number of water bodies it possesses, from the oceans to the backwaters and the lakes, it is a feast for a photographer. We were very keen to shoot locally this year and we could not have chosen a better location to be at. The people of the state are wonderfully warm, polite and keen to assist, along with the cuisine which is absolutely unbelievable."

The Calendar was introduced in 2003, and is a pioneer in fashion, glitz and glamour, which are synonymous with the brand which is also associated with various sports teams featured in the coveted IPL and the upcoming ISL leagues. It is also a prominent partner to Sunburn, India's largest music festival and a key partner with various horse racing and fashion events across the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2021 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).