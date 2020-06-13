Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Les Brown and Sashin Govender Partnered Up and Broke The Internet!

Lifestyle Agencies| Jun 13, 2020 08:57 AM IST
Les Brown and Sashin Govender Partnered Up and Broke The Internet!
The worlds most prestige motivational speakers and multiple times best selling authors, Les Brown and Sashin Govender partner up on a new podcast titled, Finding The Greatness Within You.
This has broken the Internet in the self-development world with thousands of views in the first few hours after being released.
The twenty six year old from South Africa, Sashin Govender has hosted thought leaders and well respected individuals such as Akon, Jim kwik, Jordan Belfort, Robin Sharma and any more on The Millionaire Student Show. But this particular episode has created a wave of inspiration knowing that Les Brown came from the midst of adversity where he and his twin brother were born on a dirty floor in an abandoned building in Liberty City, adopted by a single mom in which she grew up seven children, he labeled mentally retarded and a dumb twin in the fifth grade due to his hyperactivity and inability to concentrate and now his voice is heard globally.

We asked Sashin what is his mission of formulating The Millionaire Student show?
Sashin: “My mission is to dissect the pain (past), price (journey) and the prize (result) of every change maker, disruptor, and innovator in the universe. I want every entrepreneur to know that the inspirations of the world are normal people that mastered their craft by staying in student mode and working like they broke. Fortunately people like Les Brown is a good friend and I have access to him, I want the world to have access to him through the show. You cannot become a millionaire without staying in student mode, and you will never maintain and sustain millionaire status if you don’t remain in student mode.”
Watch the full episode with Les Brown and Sashin Govender on The Millionaire Student show,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zwgp3SN2GNA&t=31s

