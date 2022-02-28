Happy Mahashivratri 2022! On the day of Mahashivratri, worshiping Lord Bholenath and keeping a fast has special significance. But you know what makes it even better? Both married and unmarried women praying for a happy married life deck up in their traditional best. They indulge in the 16-steps beauty routine including Mehendi. Mehndi is considered a symbol of love and Sanatan Dharma, which is full of many interesting practices, says that mehndi designs signify suhaag for suhagan (wedded) women. On the occasion of wedding festivals as well, women apply mehndi on their hands and feet. But mehndi isn't only about decorating hands and feet, it is said to bring good luck. This year Mahashivratri will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 1. On the day of Mahashivratri, Lord Shiva is worshiped methodically and it is incomplete without makeup done by married women. During any auspicious work in the house, women apply mehndi on their hands and feet. It is believed that the darker the henna stain on the hands of the newlyweds, the more her husband loves her. When is Maha Shivratri 2022? Know Date, Shivaratri Puja Timings, Rituals, Significance And Everything About The Auspicious Lord Shiva Festival.

It is said that without mehndi on Mahashivratri, the makeup of women is considered incomplete. Applying Mehndi on Mahashivratri is a special tradition in which it is said that by applying Mehndi, the relationship of husband and wife becomes stronger. And like we said earlier, the darker the colour of mehndi, the more love increases between husband and wife and their relationship becomes stronger, you wouldn't want to miss out on the opportunity. Mehndi is also applied to men at the time of marriage and today you can try out these Arabic Henna patterns, Arabic Henna Designs, Indo-Arabic Mehndi, Trail mehndi designs, backhand mehndi, Bracelet mehndi designs, Bridal Mehndi Designs and simple dark Mehndi designs for you: Maha Shivratri 2022 Dos And Don’ts: From Vrat Rituals & Bhog to Mahamrityunjaya Mantra & Temple Visits, Auspicious Things to Do for Good Luck by Pleasing Lord Shiva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahtaj A. Khan (@henna_by_taj)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by • by - a m a n a • (@elysian.henna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prinsces aliya (@prinscesaliya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by satya mehandi arts (@satyamehandiart123)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henna by Reena (@hennaartbyreena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saleha Mehendi Artist💚 (@mehendi_tales)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ria’s Henna Artistry (@ria_s_henna_artistry)

Other Solah Shringar popular items are: Sindoor, Bindi, Kajal, Gajra, Mangtika, Nath, Ear Jewellery, Necklace (Mangalsutra), Armlet, Bangles, Ring, Kamarbandh, Payal, Bichiya and Bath. Women also wear green bangles and when they jangle their bangles, it says to spread happiness all around. As much as red color is important in the life of women, even green colour is considered special.

