May 28, 2025, Special Days: May 28, 2025, is marked by a diverse array of observances across the globe. It is a day that highlights important issues such as the International Day of Action for Women's Health, Menstrual Hygiene Day, and World Hunger Day, promoting awareness and advocacy for global health and equality. Human rights are recognised through Amnesty International Day, while Veer Savarkar Jayanti honours the birth anniversary of the Indian freedom fighter. On a lighter note, the day also celebrates food and fun with International Burger Day, National Brisket Day, National Hamburger Day, and World Passion Fruit Martini Day. Nature lovers also commemorate World Otter Day, and International Masturbation Day promotes open conversations around self-love and sexual health. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 28, 2025 (Wednesday)

International Masturbation Day International Day of Action for Women's Health World Hunger Day Amnesty International Day Veer Savarkar Jayanti Menstrual Hygiene Day International Burger Day National Brisket Day National Hamburger Day World Passion Fruit Martini Day National Burger Day in the United States World Otter Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 28, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:01 am on Wednesday, 28 May 2025 (IST)

6:01 am on Wednesday, 28 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:11 pm on Wednesday, 28 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 28 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Cameron Boyce, American actor (May 28, 1999 – July 6, 2019) Kylie Minogue, Australian singer-songwriter and actress Michael Oher, American former american football offensive tackle Seth Rollins, American professional wrestler François-Henri Pinault, French businessman Jake Johnson, American actor T. Rama Rao, Actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (28 May 1923 – 18 January 1996) Carey Mulligan, British actress Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Indian politician and activist (28 May 1883 – 26 February 1966) Ian Fleming, British writer (28 May 1908 – 12 August 1964) Punarnavi Bhupalam, Indian actress Gulshan Devaiah, Indian actor Wendell Rodricks, Indian fashion designer and author (28 May 1960 – 12 February 2020) Misbah-ul-Haq, Former Pakistani cricketer and coach Ashwell Prince, Former South African cricketer Alexandre Lacazette, French footballer Phil Foden, English footballer Kyle Walker, British footballer John Stones, English footballer

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 28

Mehboob Khan Death Anniversary: 28 May 1964 (age 56 years), Mumbai Maya Angelou Death Anniversary: 28 May 2014 (age 86 years), Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States

