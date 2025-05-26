May 27, 2025, Special Days: May 27, 2025, is marked by a blend of cultural, spiritual, and national observances. It is Bada Mangal, a significant Tuesday dedicated to Lord Hanuman, especially celebrated in Uttar Pradesh with devotion and charitable acts. Shani Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Shani, is also observed with prayers and rituals to seek protection from hardships. The day commemorates the death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, honouring his contributions to the nation. Additionally, it coincides with Jyeshtha Amavasya, a spiritually significant new moon day in the Hindu calendar. On a different note, the day also highlights awareness and education with National Sunscreen Day, promoting skin protection; the Scripps National Spelling Bee, celebrating academic excellence; and National Gray Day, raising awareness for brain cancer. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 27, 2025 (Tuesday)

Bada Mangal Shani Jayanti Jawaharlal Nehru Punyatithi Jyeshtha Amavasya National Sunscreen Day Scripps Spelling Bee National Gray Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 27, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:01 am on Tuesday, 27 May 2025 (IST)

6:01 am on Tuesday, 27 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:11 pm on Tuesday, 27 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Viveka Babajee, Mauritian actress and model (27 May 1973 – 25 June 2010) Lily-Rose Depp, French-American actress Paul Bettany, English actor Christopher Lee, English Actor and singer (27 May 1922 – 7 June 2015) Jamie Oliver, English Celebrity chef and restaurateur Ravi Shastri, Indian cricket commentator, former cricketer and coach Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Mukesh Chhabra, Indian casting director and filmmaker Vaibhavi Shandilya, Indian actress Ankur Nayyar, Indian actor Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lankan former cricketer Michael Hussey, Australian cricketer and coach Pat Cash, Australian former tennis player

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 27

Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: 27 May 1964 (age 74 years), New Delhi Jeff Conaway Death Anniversary: 27 May 2011 (age 60 years), California, United States

