In this time of work from home, how great it would be to experience work while travelling. Doesn’t it sound interesting? Definitely Yes! And it is because Sumit Singh Gandhi is one such person who has been doing work while travelling for many years. Exploring the world while working is one such talent he possesses.

About his life

Having a broad understanding of the corporate world, he has a bachelor's degree in technology from NIT Surathkal and an MBA from SP Jain in Mumbai. After that, he worked for a few years at General Electric before deciding to pursue an Executive Management at Harvard Business School.

As soon as he completed his Executive Management, he launched his new venture CATKing, a focused Ed-Tech Company. The company has an ideology that education has the potential to revolutionise the way education is regarded around the world when combined with a strategic approach. Their main purpose is to improve the quality of education in India by focusing on a single vision: empowering people through knowledge.

His Travel Experience

Since he was working constantly he was craving for a break and wanted to go out and travel but couldn’t because of the responsibilities he had to take care of. So he thought why not mix work with vacation, collectively known as work vacation or workation. On a workation, one should relax and enjoy himself while attempting to strike a perfect balance between business and personal life.

In order to keep up with his interest, he has been to 29 countries, each of which has provided him with a new experience. From the streets of Paris to trekking in Himachal Pradesh, he has thoroughly enjoyed each of his excursions. For him, travel entails more than just visiting a place to see and then returning; it entails much more. He is a traveller who enjoys visiting different parts of the world. If you happen to run across him, he'll be carrying his lonely planet guide to the country or city he's visiting because he enjoys learning about new places and their histories.

His goal is to develop a workation culture so that individuals can rest without being distracted from their work. He not only has a vast understanding of travel, but he has also assisted many students in preparing for entrance examinations such as the CAT, GMAT, and others.

“Traveling gives me delight to this day and I can never get weary of it or the experiences I gain via these trips,” he said talking about his travel experience. “I'm not a tourist; I'm a traveller”, he further added.

His Achievements

He has received various accolades for his outstanding business knowledge, including ‘Leader in Digital Engagement Strategy Consulting (Engage7x) 2019', ‘Digital Entrepreneur of the Year Awarded for Skill Development & Employability by Times Network, Digital India Summit 2016', and others.

He has also spoken at IIM Calcutta and NMIMS as a TEDx Speaker on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership, motivating young minds. Also a panellist at the NASSCOM Product Conclave, the US Embassy's Social Media Summit, and the MET Hyderabad's Tech-Innovation Summit.

His online coaching institute has won numerous awards for its efforts, including the ‘Best Online CAT Coaching in India 2020,' the ‘Management Coaching Institute of the Year - Entrepreneur India Education Congress 2018,' the ‘Coaching Institute Of The Year 2017 - Higher Education Review,' and others.

Future Plans

He is inspiring people to take work vacations with a large following of 24.7k Instagram followers and 100k YouTube subscribers on his online coaching classes where he guides students about the entrance examination. He aims to be included on renowned travel websites like Outlook, Condenast Traveller, and Lonely Planet in the future.

During the pandemic, he is working on a covid relief effort to generate donations to assist those in need.

“There are a lot of travel bloggers in the industry right now attempting to outstand each other by providing new or unique content, and I feel really delighted to see that,” he added about bloggers. He further said, “Everyone, regardless of how many followers they have, is an inspiration. I'm simply delighted to see individuals doing what they enjoy”.

Sumit is one of those vivacious individuals that convince others that work can be enjoyable when combined with travel.