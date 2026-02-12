Mumbai, February 12: An Indian tourist has accused Yona Beach Club in Phuket of racial discrimination after he and his group were allegedly denied entry despite holding confirmed reservations and valid tickets. The allegation, shared on Instagram by Goa-based musician Jonas Monteiro, has since gone viral, with another video circulating online echoing similar claims.

What Jonas Monteiro Alleged

According to Monteiro, the incident occurred on January 19 when his group arrived at the venue on time and presented proof of booking. However, security staff allegedly stopped them at the entrance.

“We were denied entry to Yona Beach Club despite having valid tickets and arriving on time,” Monteiro wrote.

He claimed that bouncers told them entry would only be permitted if women were part of the group — a condition he says was never mentioned during the booking process. Indian Man Dies in Thailand: Saksham Jain Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances During Music Festival in Phuket, Probe Launched.

“When our female friend—who also had a valid ticket—said she was with us, she was told to leave too with yet another excuse: ‘It needs to be under the same booking name,’” he stated.

Indian Tourist Alleges Racism at Phuket’s Yona Beach Club

Monteiro further alleged that he overheard a staff member say, “Don’t let any Indians enter,” calling the moment one that “made everything clear.” He also claimed that other Indian tourists faced similar treatment, including a couple allegedly told they “don’t look good enough for this club.” ‘Chest Is Too Small’: Unhappy With Bar Girl’s Figure, 3 Indian Tourists in Pattaya Call Police, Claim She Refused to Leave Hotel Room.

He said that after questioning the decision, the manager cancelled their tickets, photographed the booking details, and asked them to leave while refunds were processed. Monteiro shared screenshots showing a confirmed booking, a payment of 12,000 baht, a cancellation notice, and refund confirmation. He described the venue as “the world’s first floating racist beach club.”

Yona Beach Club’s Response

Responding in the comments section, Yona Beach Club strongly denied the allegations.

“We respectfully disagree with this allegation of racism. The Indian community is among the most represented on board, and we are proud of this, as well as of the international diversity of our guests,” the club stated.

Yona Beach Club Denies Racism Allegations

The management added, “We understand your disappointment and regret that this situation has caused concern. However, allegations of racism are serious and should be approached with care. Our policy is part of our crowd management strategy and may vary depending on the time of year. Its sole purpose is to maintain a balanced male-to-female ratio on board and it is not based on race or ethnicity.”

Viral Post Adds to Controversy

The controversy intensified after additional post claimed Indians were being denied entry due to alleged past behaviour. One circulating message read, “Yona Beach Club In Thailand no longer allows Indian tourists because ‘of past incidents where local and guidelines were not followed.’ How can we do this here?”

Viral Video Fuels Yona Beach Club Racism Row

About Yona Beach Club in Phuket

Yona Beach Club is marketed as the “world’s first floating beach club.” Built on a large multi-level vessel anchored off the Phuket coast, the venue spans three floors and features four bars, a restaurant, cabanas, and a central infinity pool overlooking the Andaman Sea.

Guests access the club via shuttle boat, and it is popular among international tourists for its DJ events, party atmosphere, and panoramic ocean views.

The allegations have sparked widespread debate online, with many calling for clarity on the club’s entry policies while others await further developments.

