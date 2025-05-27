Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, also known as the "City of Pearls," is all set to host the finale of this year’s 72nd Miss World pageant. The celebration began on May 7 and will conclude on May 31, which falls on a Saturday. As the occasion is about to begin, the Tourism Minister of Telangana, Jupally Krishna Rao, said in a statement, “Many countries in the world do not know about Telangana. The plan is to take advantage of the Miss World event to showcase Telangana's culture to the world and attract tourists from all over the world.” Did you know that this prestigious occasion will feature representatives from nearly 140 countries? The entire itinerary has been finalised, which includes showcasing the rich culture, history, and some modern elements of Telangana. Here are the complete details for Miss World 2025, the timings, date, Miss World 2025 pageant format and venue ahead of the 72nd Miss World beauty pageant. Miss World 2025 Top 20 Predictions: Contestants Favourite To Advance From Africa, Americas and Caribbean, Asia and Oceania and Europe at 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant

According to the Miss World organisation, the final broadcast of the 72nd Miss World Festival will take place on May 31 at the HITEX Convention Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. Out of the 108 contestants, 10 participants from each continental region will be selected to proceed directly to the Quarter-Finals. This includes the fast-track winners as well.

How will the Quarter-Finals breakdown happen?

Ten participants will be selected from each of the following continental regions:

Americas & Caribbean

Asia & Oceania

Europe

Africa

This results in 40 contestants entering the Quarter-Finals. From there, the judges will choose the Top 5 contestants from each region, bringing the total to 20 semi-finalists. Then, the panel will narrow it down further to the Top 2 from each region, creating the final group of 8 contestants. The Top 4 will be announced from these finalists, and among them, one will be crowned Miss World 2025. The remaining three will be named the first, second, and third runners-up. Miss World 2025 Winner, 3 Runners-Up, Top 8, Top 20 and Top 40 Placements: What Is the Official Pageant Format of 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant? Know How Beauty Queens Are Shortlisted.

72nd Miss World Format

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Miss World 2025 Live Streaming

The Miss World 2025 events are live streamed online for viewers from across the globe to watch the beauty pageant competition. You can easily watch the live streaming of Miss World 2025 on SonyLIV, which will be available across India. Alternatively, you can also watch it on the official YouTube channel of Miss World.

What are the Timings of the 72nd Miss World Festival?

The Miss World 2025 Grand Finale is set to take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The event will be held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. The show will start at 06:30 PM IST and is expected to continue until 01:00 AM IST on June 1.

India's representative at the Miss World 2025 pageant is none other than 21-year-old Nandini Gupta. She previously won the Femina Miss India World 2023. Currently, she is pursuing Business Management at Lala Lajpat Rai College in Mumbai.

One of the most exciting highlights of the event will be the crowning of the new Miss World by the reigning titleholder, Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic. Many people may not know this, but Krystyna was crowned Miss World 2023 and is now actively participating in global events.

For everyone looking to relax and unwind this weekend with their loved ones, watching the live streaming of Miss World 2025 from the comfort of your home is the perfect plan to make your Saturday evening special and memorable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).