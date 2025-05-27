Nandini Gupta, a girl from the small town of Kota in Rajasthan—also known as the "Education City of India"—has been crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 and is proudly representing her country, India, at the 72nd Miss World pageant, which is all set to take place on May 31, 2025, Saturday at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, India. Her participation at the global stage sparked curiosity among the Indian audience. So what else is known about Miss World India contestant Nandini Gupta? Here's everything about the beauty queen competing at the Miss World 2025.

Who Is Nandini Gupta?

Nandini Gupta was born on September 13, 2003 and is currently 21 years old. Nandini grew up in a humble farmer family, where her father is a farmer and her mother is a homemaker. She is currently pursuing a Business Management degree at Lala Lajpat Rai College, Mumbai. One of the most important inspirations in her life, who motivates her to stay confident and driven, is the legendary Ratan Tata.

Watch Video Of Nandini Gupta's Miss World 2025 Beauty With Purpose:

In the lead-up to the grand finale of Miss World 2025, Nandini showcased her exceptional talent by winning the Top Model Challenge, specifically for the Asia & Oceania region, which helped her secure a spot among the final four contestants.

Nandini Gupta At The Opening Ceremony of Miss World 2025

Apart from this achievement, Nandini left a lasting and unforgettable impression at the opening ceremony of Miss World 2025, where she was seen wearing a stunning traditional ensemble crafted by artisans from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Interestingly, the outfit she wore took almost three years to complete. Miss World 2025 Winner, 3 Runners-Up, Top 8, Top 20 and Top 40 Placements: What Is the Official Pageant Format of 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant? Know How Beauty Queens Are Shortlisted

In a recent interview with Miss World’s "Beauty with a Purpose" segment, Nandini also launched a project named "Ekta," which aims to bring lasting and meaningful change to the lives of people from the differently abled community.

