Opal Suchata Chuangsri, the Thailand beauty queen, just won the title and the crown of Miss World 2025 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. She was crowned by the Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszková. The first runner up is Hasset Dereje Admassu from Ethiopia, the second runner up is Maja Klajda from Poland, and the third runner up is Aurelia Joachim from Martinique. So, who is Opal Suchata Chuangsri, the Miss World 2025 winner? In this article, we bring you the top five things your must know about the Miss World 2025 winner she graces the coveted title in a dazzling ceremony.

During the Miss World 2025 question-and-answer round, actor Sonu Sood asked Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri what this journey had taught her about her accountability and storytelling. Opal Suchata Chuangsri replied, "I've learned we must become people our loved ones look up to," she said. "No matter how far we go, our actions should always speak louder." The answer led her to win the prestigious crown.

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri Crowning Moment

Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Unknown Things to Know About Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri:

1. Opal Suchata Chuangsri was born in Phuket, Thailand, on March 20, 2003. With passion in her eyes and confidence in her moves today, she made it possible again by winning the crown of Miss World 2025.

2. Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World Thailand in April 2025, marking a new chapter in Opal's beauty pageant journey.

3. Opal Suchata Chuangsri started her schooling in Bangkok at Triam Udom Suksa School, where she was passionate about education.

4. Opal Suchata Chuangsri was intelligent in studying and especially learning many different languages, such as Chinese, Thai, and English.

5. Opal Suchata Chuangsri is completing her higher studies at Thammasat University in Bangkok and pursuing a Bachelor's in Political Science.

Stunner!

Apart from her educational journey, she has joined and entirely dedicated herself to a social cause, the "Opal For Her" campaign. The aim of this Opal For Her campaign is to promote breast health awareness because at the age of 16, she had to go through surgery in which Opal Suchata Chuangsri removed her benign breast lump, and the whole concept of this campaign is to educate more and more people for the regular check-up and early detection.

