The moment we have waited for so long is here! Miss World 2025 grand finale night is scheduled for today, March 31, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta will represent the country at the prestigious stage on the grand finale night. It must be noted that Gupta booked her spot at the Top 40 by winning the sub-event Miss World Top Model on May 24. If she wins the pageant, she will be the seventh one from India to win the crown. Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková will crown her successor at the end of the event. As India cheers on for Miss World contender Nandini Gupta, we bring the details of the Miss World 2025 grand finale date, time, venue and live stream.

Miss World 2025 Final Date, Time and Live Streaming

The 72nd Miss World grand finale is scheduled to take place on May 31 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. The event will be streamed online at SonyLiv and also on the official YouTube channel of Miss World organisation. In addition, the official social media platforms of Miss World will continue to share updates for the Miss World 2025 grand finale night.

Miss World 2025 Grand Finale

Who Is Nandini Gupta?

Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta is representing the country at the 72nd edition of the Miss World beauty pageant. Out of the 108 young contestants from across the world, Nandini has already made it to the Top 40. She also won the sub-event Miss World Top Model on May 24. If she wins the beauty pageant, she will be the seventh beauty queen from India to win the Miss World crown. It was in 2017 when India last won the Miss World pageant, with Manushi Chhillar winning the prestigious crown.

Nandini Gupta at Miss World 2025

This is India's second year in a row hosting the Miss World competition. Last year, the highly publicised 71st edition of the pageant was held in Mumbai, where Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic was crowned Miss World. At the Miss World 2025 grand finale night, she will pass on the crown to her successor.

