For the first time outside the United Kingdom, India is hosting the Miss World pageant for two consecutive years. In 2024, the worldwide event was held in Mumbai and the upcoming 72nd Miss World edition is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad. According to the Miss World Organisation, the grand finale will take place at the end of this month at HITEX Exhibition Centre. Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan is representing India at the Miss World 2025 pageant. Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková is set to crown her successor. So, what is the exact date of the Miss World 2025 grand finale? In this article, we bring you the Miss World 2025 final date and time in India and other important details you should know about the ongoing festival, which begins from May 10.

72nd Miss World Festival Opening Ceremony

Ahead of the Miss World 2025 grand finale, Hyderabad is set to host the 72nd Miss World Festival opening ceremony on May 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The stage will welcome the beauty pageants from across the world participating in the grand event at 06:30 PM.

Miss World 2025 Final Date and Time in India

The Miss World 2025 grand finale will be held on May 31 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. Czech beauty queen and Miss World 2024 winner Krystyna Pyszková will crown her successor at the India event. Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan is representing India at Miss World 2025. Her participation continues the country’s legacy on the global stage.

India first hosted the Miss World pageant back in 1996 in Bengaluru. With the back-to-back editions, India has become the only country after the UK to host the prestigious event in successive years since its inception in 1951.

