The Miss World 2025 festival is ongoing in Hyderabad, India, with beauty pageants from across the globe participating to win the prestigious crown. Reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková will crown her successor at the end of the Grand Finale night, which is scheduled to be held on May 31. All eyes are on Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta, hoping to win the prestigious crown in her homeland. While the highly anticipated event is ongoing with the 72nd Miss World delegates busy with their preparations, one important aspect remains the Miss World 2025 official format. What is it? Are there any rules that are followed before determining the beauty pageant winner? In this article, let’s understand the 72nd Miss World official pageant format.

Miss World 2025 Official Pageant Format

According to the Miss World Organisation, out of the 108 participants, only Top 40 Miss World 2025 contestants advance to the quarterfinals. They are selected from the four continental regions: Africa, the Americas & the Caribbean, Asia & Oceania and Europe. In addition, the list will include the Fast-Track winners, who will qualify regardless of the region they belong to. From each continental region, the esteemed Miss World judges will select a Top 5 to determine the top 20 contestants for the competition. This will further be narrowed down to a Top 2, for the Top 8 contestants advancing in the beauty pageant competition. This means every continental region will have one winner and one runner-up. These contestants will reach the Miss World finals. Miss World 2025 Final Date and Time in India: When Is the 72nd Miss World Grand Finale?

How Many Contestants Will Be in The Miss World 2025 Last Round?

There will be four contestants remaining in the end vying for the prestigious title and crown of 72nd Miss World. Out of the four beauty queens, one will be named Miss World 2025 winner while three will get the title of 1st Runner-Up, 2nd Runner-Up and 3rd Runner-Up titles.

72nd Miss World Official Pageant Format

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

The Miss World final result announcement will consist of a titleholder, first runner-up, second runner-up and third runner-up. It must be noted that the first runner-up in the titleholder’s continent will be promoted to the continental winner.

Placement Country and Contestant Names Miss World 2025 1st Runner-Up 2nd Runner-Up 3rd Runner-Up Top 8 Top 20 Top 40

The final broadcast event of the 72nd Miss World Festival will take place at the HITEX Convention Centre in Hyderabad. This is the second year in a row that India is hosting the Miss World beauty pageant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).