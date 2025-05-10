The much-awaited Miss World 2025 competition is here and India is hosting the event for the second consecutive year. While the 71st edition was hosted in Mumbai, the ongoing Miss World 2025 is in Hyderabad. The opening ceremony of Miss World 2025 is taking place on May 10, with contestants from across the world showcasing their skills and traditions on the global stage. It must be noted that the Miss World 2025 grand finale is set to take place on May 31 at HITEX Exhibition Centre. So, who is representing India at the Miss World 2025? As we look forward to the global event, meet the Miss World India contestant competing at the 72nd edition of the beauty pageant in the host country.

Who Is Representing India at the Miss World 2025?

Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta will represent the country in the 72nd edition of the Miss World Festival. Hailing from Kota, Rajasthan, Gupta competed with contestants from across India at the national event to win the crown. She is now set to represent the country on the global stage, keeping up with the legacy of beauty queens from India competing on the international platform.

Nandini Gupta To Represent India at Miss World 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

The Miss India organisation announced that Gupta’s World Designer Award Round outfit at the Miss World 2025 Festival will be designed by ace fashion designer Rohit Bal. Her Beauty With a Purpose project is ‘Project Ekta’ for the upcoming 72nd Miss World, supporting and including individuals from the differently-abled community.

Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandiniii🕊 (@nandiniguptaa13)

The most recent Indian Miss World winner was Manushi Chhillar, who won the prestigious title in 2017. Nandini Gupta’s participation once again ignited hope and anticipation among Indians to bring the crown back home. Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood is announced as one of the judges of the Miss World 2025 competition, where Czech beauty queen and Miss World 2024 winner Krystyna Pyszková will crown her successor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2025 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).