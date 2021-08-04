Neeko effortlessly produces bangers without delay. Amid the creative process, the beatmaker goes for a sound that pushes others to get to the bag. He aims to get listeners turnt as well. His instrumentals take on various trap forms. In certain moments they carry aggressive arrangements. During others, the elements are playful. However, the most common denominator is the booming basslines, 808’s, kick snares, and string percussions. All in all, each beat possesses an earworm.

In his career, he’s spawned hits like Play Boi Carti’s “@ meh,” NBA Youngboy‘s “Peace Hardly,” and Lil Tecca‘s “Really Them Boys.” He’s also worked alongside Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Quando Rondo, and 18 VENO.

The stellar producer has scored platinum placements twice on records by Jack Harlow and EST Gee.

Neeko has been making beats all his life but delved into the scene 3 to 4 years ago.

“I love everything about it [music],” he continues. “All the words, notes, the keys, tones, progressions adlibs. Everything.”

The producer’s latest project with 18 VENO, Space Route, is proof of his versatile (and experimental) approach to the MIDI Controller. He’s inspired by his bro Jet, Lil Baby, and longtime friend, Blacc Zacc.