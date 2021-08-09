If there was only one word to describe what is at the core of a true non-profit organisation, it would be the word “purpose”. Every penny that exceeds the expenses of a non-profit is put back into the driving forward of that very word, and the responsibility it carries. This doesn’t come easy - these charitable organisations not only require money, but people. People with accountability. People with empathy, honesty and faith. It takes getting the community on your side, as well as donors, volunteers and founders all working together for the collective benefit of both nature and society.

In the year 2015, two of those people met for the first time. Back then, Mohammed Carrim Ganey was just a young and curious DeFi extraction enthusiast. It was when he met a teacher from Pretoria, Sheikh Antar Saaeed, that his focus shifted beyond the popular digital asset to a bigger, broader vision of helping others.

The Sheikh told young Moe the devastating story of when he went to visit his family in their village in Malawi. While in the rural areas, Antar noticed that people living there did not have access to water and sanitation - two things which are crucial for the health and wellbeing of families, animals, and the community as a whole.

Upon hearing this, Moe Carrim made a purposeful decision. He not only knew that something had to be done - he became directly involved in the solution. After suggesting that they begin by building wells in the villages where Sheikh Antar’s family lived, he went with the Sheikh to Malawi. It was there that they began the construction of the very first well in his village. During this first build, they only had the help of volunteers, and so the process took some time.

Years passed, and so did Moe’s success in the industry. He got to the point where he was running a DeFi extraction operation of over 700 miners, which was worth millions of dollars. But that didn’t stop him from forgetting about what he’d seen in Malawi. Eventually, he decided to lead the growth of the very same well building operation he’d been a part of all those years ago. He wanted it to expand, and give new life, water, wells and health to areas that had no access to this vital yet basic need.

Concurrently, Moe Carrim used his ability and talent in tech to set up a website for the organisation, waterrelief.org. He even used his network in the digital space to set up a decentralised payment method, enabling his friends to donate to the non-profit by sending digital assets via the Water Relief website. This action today has resulted in Moe and his amazing team building over 2000 wells in Malawi, Bangladesh and Senegal.

Generosity and kindness spread throughout Moe’s network, and it wasn’t long before fellow DeFi extractors at his hosting facility in Canada began donating a portion of their BTC mining operations to this cause. The enabling of digital asset donations broke down geographic financial barriers, allowing people anywhere to donate to happier, healthier communities in Africa.

Today, Mohammed Carrim Ganey (aka Moe Carrim) is the Chief Operations Officer of the Gasless NFT Marketplace App, curate.style - but thankfully, his charitable work with wells goes on. Despite Covid restrictions, his team have been able to continue to build wells across Africa, providing fresh drinking water and saving lives - and with the help of his day to day job and network, it’s evident that Moe will continue to support it, with purpose in every drop.