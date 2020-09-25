Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting a baby. Yes, the Buckingham Palace announced this great news on social media and noted that the arrival of the baby is expected in early 2021. Princess Eugenie too took to her Instagram account with a sweet picture of baby slippers and another of her and Jack beaming for the camera. The baby will be the first grandchild of Princess Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and the ninth great-grandchild of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. Royal fans cannot hold on to their excitement. Soon after The Royal Family announced it on social media, Twitterati was quick to shower the British Royal couple with love and wishes.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married in October 2018. The Royal Family shared their congratulations on Twitter, echoing their best wishes expressed in the statement accompanying them with a sweet photo of the couple from their wedding day. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news,” reads the tweet.

👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. . The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news. pic.twitter.com/nLrzkwHMGC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 25, 2020

Princess Eugenie Also Shared the News on Her Instagram

View this post on Instagram Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻 A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) on Sep 25, 2020 at 1:18am PDT

Princess Eugenie, who is the tenth in line to the throne, has been married to Brooksbank for two years now. The couple reportedly spent the lockdown at Fergie and Prince Andrew’s home on the Queen’s Windsor estate. Her sister, Princess Beatrice recently married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July, 2020 in a private ceremony.

