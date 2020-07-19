The wait was finally over, when the British Royal Family finally released the wedding photos of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, today, July 19. Before we begin, we must say, Princess Beatrice was looking stunning, and the pictures show they are a match, made in heaven. Amid the pandemic, Prince Andrew’s daughter went for a low-key ceremony, with only family members to their wedding. No huge gathering, no national anthem, no hymns but a tiara and beautiful vintage gown, from the Queen. Yes, Princess Beatrice’s ultimate ‘something borrowed,’ was so mesmerising and also highlighted full support from Her Majesty, The Queen. According to the Royal Family, Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Queen Elizabeth II. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day with Prince Philip in 1947.

The Royal Family members are known for their fashion statement, and each of the brides and their wedding gowns has always made a stand out appearance having a significant touch or historical connection. Princess Beatrice married fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on July 17 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The first photo, show the beaming couple leaving the chapel through its flower-covered archway. “Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! #JustMarried #RoyalWedding. The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July,” reads the caption, as The Royal Family shared pictures of the couple.

View Pic of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Wedding

Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! #JustMarried #RoyalWedding The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. pic.twitter.com/1WMW1nUQ0q — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

The other photo show, as they were outside the entrance with Princess Beatrice’s grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. Maintaining social distance, Her Majesty, The Queen looked so happy for her granddaughter.

Just Married!

Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family. 📷 The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler. pic.twitter.com/Ztw1Kk0eRy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

Princess Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. However, the Royal Family did note that the bride was wearing a vintage dress and tiara, loaned from the Queen for the occasion.

Something Borrowed

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947. pic.twitter.com/LEXLdsSlW1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

According to reports, The Queen wore Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress on numerous occasions, including to a film premiere in London, about 60 years ago. The dress was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, who was also behind the Queen’s wedding dress and the outfit for her Coronation ceremony in 1953. The dress was remodelled and fitted, adding puffed organza sleeves, Princess Beatrice looked beautiful, complementing her playful style.

The newlywed couple decided to hold a private ceremony, with their parents and siblings, after their wedding was postponed in May because of the coronavirus pandemic. We wish the couple, a happy married life!

