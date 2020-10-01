Sexting becomes a crucial part of the relationship especially if it is a long-distance one. Given that we are all surviving the pandemic, it is quite unlikely that despite being in the same town, you and your partner could meet, cuddle a little and have sex. And that’s where sexts come into the picture. Of course, you may have indulged in sexting before too but have you gone without having sex for this long? If the answer is no, here are 12 of the hottest and naughtiest sexting messages to send to your partner and we guarantee you that it’s gonna make them very, very wet!

1. I wish you could ‘come’ here

2. I'm naked right now

3. I want you next to me right now

4. I'm going to strip you naked

5. I just trimmed up down there so you can eat me out tonight!

6. I want you to fuckstart my face

7. Guess what I'm thinking? OK, I'll give you a hint. It involves my tongue and you naked

8. I want to suck your brains out through your dick

9. I'm going to strip you naked, throw you on my bed and fuck you until the sheets are soaked and you leave scratches on my back

10. Good morning sexy, a girl could get used to getting rocked like that

11. Come home so I can have my way with your grundle

12. I'm about to fuck the oven right now by dick is so hard for you

How Does Sexting Help?

It spices things up

Sexts can help reignite the lost passion/ fire in the relationship

It can help to strengthen the bond

It can get you both closer

Sexting can also help you discover your partner’s likes/ dislikes and preferences in the bed

Hot texts help create sexual intimacy

These are desperate times indeed and the urge to have sex can surely amplify given that you haven’t met your partner or felt their touch on your body since forever!

