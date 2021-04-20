Agree or not, but makeup plays a pivotal role for any bride after the wedding outfit. A perfect bridal makeup can bring a drastic difference to your wedding look. Whether you are a makeup junkie or do not prefer makeup, you still need the inspiration to slay the look on your big day. Getting makeup inspiration from movies can never go out of fashion, and now there has been a diverse change where social media has been offering the best content about beauty and makeup. Social media platform Instagram, in particular, is giving exposure to many well-known makeup artists and beauticians.

Richa Dave, a well-established name in Gujarat is a celebrity makeup artist gaining tremendous exposure on social media. Her skills have made her a go-to person for females of all age groups. Be it any type of makeup, Richa does it with finesse, and that’s what sets her apart from other makeup artists. Her expertise majorly lies in bridal makeup, and the content created by her on social media rightly justifies it. “Social media has become an ultimate platform that has taken my work reach a wider audience. Nothing is more delightful than the appreciation and trust I have earned from my clients”, says the celebrity MUA.

Focusing on keeping the look natural yet glamorous, she has an eye for makeup like no other. Apart from this, Richa Dave is even a high-end hairstylist. She has built a cumulative fanbase of more than 450K followers on Instagram. Her beauty studio named Jasmine Beauty Care that was coined by her mother 30 years ago is a legacy that she has successfully carried over the years. Besides showcasing her makeover on social media, the makeup artist regularly interacts with her followers and educates them about the fundamentals of beauty and makeup. When asked how she defines beauty, Richa stated that beauty is all about simplicity and being natural.

Along with the premium services offered, Richa’s team of stylists make sure to give their customers an experience of a lifetime. Understanding her client’s requirements and giving a makeover as per their choice has what made Dave a high-class makeup artist. Apart from Gujarat, she has got clients from all over India and various other parts of the world. Moreover, the MUA holds a record in the Limca Book of World Records twice. The first time she won the youngest beautician in 2006, and the second time was in 2007 when she did makeup and hairstyling blindfolded among 800 other beauticians.