Habib Ahmed, a trailblazer in Indian hairstyling, passed away on September 25, 2025, at the age of 84. Renowned for his work with prominent figures like Indira Gandhi and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Ahmed's legacy has left an indelible mark on the industry. Jawed Habib Faces Cheating Case: Sambhal Police Book Famous Hairstylist, His Son and 2 Others for Defrauding People by Luring Them To Invest in Ponzi Scheme.

Habib Ahmed’s Early Life

Born on October 2, 1940 in Jalalabad, Uttar Pradesh, Habib Ahmed hailed from a family deeply rooted in hairstyling. His father, Nazir Ahmed, served as the personal barber to the Viceroys of British India and later to the Presidents of independent India, including Dr. Rajendra Prasad. After training at the prestigious Morris School in London, Habib returned to India with a vision to elevate hairstyling into a respected profession. In 1983, he opened Habib's Hair and Beauty Salon at the Lodi Hotel in Delhi, marking the beginning of his empire.

Habib Ahmed Styling Icons

Habib's expertise extended to styling the iconic two-toned hairstyle, half black and half white of Indira Gandhi and the signature silver locks of President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, solidifying his status as a stylist to the nation's elite. With his brush and dye, he gave her hair character, a symbol of power, resilience and individuality. Priyanka Ghosh Entertainment's Jawed Habib Seminar in Kolkata Concludes Successfully.

Jawed Habib Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Jawed Habib Pays Tribute to Habib Ahmed

His son, Jawed Habib, a renowned Bollywood hairstylist and salon chain owner, continues to uphold his father's legacy, furthering the transformation of hairstyling into a respected career in India. Jawed shared the sad news on Instagram, paid tribute to his father. Habib Ahmed's passing marks the end of an era in Indian hairstyling. His contributions have not only shaped the industry but have also inspired generations of stylists.

