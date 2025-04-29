April 30, 2025, Special Days: April 30, 2025, is packed with vibrant celebrations and important observances. Akshaya Tritiya, a highly auspicious Hindu festival, symbolises prosperity and new beginnings, while Matangi Jayanti honours the goddess Matangi. Treta Yuga, one of the four epochs in Hindu cosmology, is also remembered. Globally, people observe Stop Food Waste Day to raise awareness about reducing food waste and International Noise Awareness Day to promote a quieter world. Other highlights include Hairstylist Appreciation Day, International Jazz Day, celebrating the beauty of jazz music, National Honesty Day, and fun food days like National Bubble Tea Day, National Oatmeal Cookie Day, and National Raisin Day. National Tie Dye Day and World Stationery Day add colourful and creative touches to the celebrations. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 30, 2025 (Wednesday)

Akshaya Tritiya Matangi Jayanti Treta Yuga Stop Food Waste Day International Noise Awareness Day Hairstylist Appreciation Day International Jazz Day National Honesty Day National Bubble Tea Day National Oatmeal Cookie Day National Raisin Day National Tie Dye Day World Stationery Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 30, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:10 am on Wednesday, 30 April 2025 (IST)

6:10 am on Wednesday, 30 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:00 pm on Wednesday, 30 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 30 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rohit Sharma Dadasaheb Phalke (30 April 1870 – 16 February 1944) Carl XVI Gustaf António Guterres Travis Scott Kirsten Dunst Gal Gadot Sam Heughan Ana de Armas Kunal Nayyar Ian Healy Keith Sequeira Pradeep Sarkar (30 April 1955 – 24 March 2023) Marc-André ter Stegen

Notable Death Anniversaries on April 30

Adolf Hitler Death Anniversary: April 30, 1980 (Aged 56 Years)

April 29, 2025, Special Days.

