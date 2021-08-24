As a business owner, you need to implement growth hacks to improve your marketing and sales processes. It is important to send personalized messages to customers and build strategic campaigns to encourage your customers to take the intended actions and keep them engaged.

The two essential tools you need for your steady growth hacks are marketing automation and sales automation. These tools keep your marketing and sales processes up and running with lesser manual interventions so that you and your teams can free up time for strategic and creative initiatives. To understand their differences, let's take a closer look at their primary functions in order to identify which method you should use to scale your business.

Marketing Automation

Marketing Automation is for one to many, more top of the funnel (TOFU) communication, designed to nurture leads. Marketing Automation uses software and web-based services to execute, manage, and automate marketing tasks and processes. Marketing automation features purpose-built tools and applications to boost your campaign performance and speed by replacing tedious and repetitive manual marketing processes.

Purpose: Create Leads

Actions: Build Client Base, Nurture Leads

Components/Tools: CRM, Content, Social, Emails

Main Responsibility: Marketing Flow Optimization

Implementation Stages: All Stages of the customer journey from demand generation to customer loyalty

Sales Automation

Sales automation is for one to one, bottom of the funnel (BOFU) contact, ultimately with a view to closing deals. The centerpiece of any sales automation platform is the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool, which helps organize, track, and nurture leads. When this crucial sales backbone is managed automatically with minimal human intervention (and errors), it introduces a wide range of benefits.

Purpose: Close Deals

Actions: Track Lead Score, Close Deals

Components/Tools: CRM, Marcom, Emails, Calls, Texts, Voicemail Drops

Main Responsibility: Outreach to Schedule Meetings with Leads, Follow up on Contracts Sent

Implementation Stages: Essential for Emerging and Established Sales Centric Organizations

The Bottom Line

You can’t effectively do a salesperson’s job with marketing automation. Sales automation can help your sales team follow up on successful marketing campaigns with targeted, personalized communication. A business without sales automation is hanging on by a thread. Customers are falling through the cracks, and the experience leaves them wishing they had gone with your competitors instead. Utilizing Sales automation allows a business to run 24/7. Leads are continuously engaged and converted with minimal effort on the company’s part. And all that free time gives your reps and leadership team the chance to focus on doing more of what they do best.

-Brian Olson is CEO of RevHERO.io, an innovative tech company that upgrades organizations' sales processes via cutting edge automation. RevHERO.io makes it easy for companies to scale their sales efforts by automating their sales process from initial lead gen to close.