Make up for your lost time by planning an adventure road trip this year. Indulge in a once in a lifetime opportunity to explore the plunging valleys, highest mountain passes and untouched landscapes along with delicious local cuisines that have the special warmth of Asian hospitality.

Peaceful and serene, yet astoundingly extreme, the continent of Asia is acclaimed for its most demanding riding routes in the world. That’s not all; the continent is also famed for its luxurious and cultural road trips around the beaches, woods and deserts, making it a perfect blend of adrenaline and comfort that provides a delightful and memorable experience to all types of riders.

An all-inclusive Motorcycle Tours by Wild Triumph provides a perfect getaway to the riders seeking unanticipated thrill and luxury in a single package to explore the beautiful regions of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand and Mongolia, no matter what time of the year it is. The guided motorcycle tours are designed to offer the best riding experience without any compromise. The unique globetrotting philosophy of Wild Triumph is embraced by many motorcycle riders and touring communities worldwide.

A long established business supported by a team of professionals, Wild Triumph specializes in high end bespoke adventure & luxury travel across Asia. Based out of India & United States, this multi-cultural team believes that memories gained from traveling are those that last an eternity, undefiled by the tests of time. They are committed to bring together adventure-seeking people and guide them through altering journeys that tread on innovation.

For riders looking to travel in India and neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand or Mongolia; the motorbikes currently on offer are Royal Enfield, Triumph Tiger, BMW, Honda and KTM. Price per person for a fully guided 9-day trip of Leh Ladakh (Himalayas of India) and the 15-day upper Mustang (Himalayas of Nepal) starts from USD 1900 and USD 3500 respectively. That is all inclusive of fuel, bike, accommodation, meal, mechanic, group leader and a guide to get you along the places really well. Additionally, your memories are captured by a professional photographer from a 4k quadcopter and an ultra-high definition camera. Hard to believe, but true!

Riders also have the option to rent safety gears, helmets, cameras and GPS. For multi day itineraries, the company installs saddle bags to carry personal belongings and a backup truck to carry spares, luggage, camping gear, tech support, and medical first aid kit.

That’s not all!

The company designs itineraries for every riding style: A 12-day laid back luxurious bike tour of Rajasthan with an opportunity to explore opulent palaces and magnificent forts is a completely contrasting experience when compared to the Himalayan adventure. Similarly, a composed bike trip through Southern India commonly known as the “Spice Route” or the 13-day cultural tour of Rishikesh, Varanasi & New Delhi offers an exhilarating experience to its riders!

For the most undaunted escapade, the company has introduced a 14-day breathtaking tour of the most sparsely populated land on the planet; Mongolia. The contrast created by the deserts, steppes and the panoramic sceneries has made this a treasured destination for many off road admirers. Although there are some barriers when it comes to communication with the locals, yet the riders are welcomed with warm smiles in this country. With an option to pick a Royal Enfield or a KTM, this tour comes with a promise of mind-blowing adventure and fun.

While these are some of the fixed itineraries for riders to choose from, Wild Triumph also designs on demand tours for any destination you like. Something that amazes most of the riders!