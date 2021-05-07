In the wake of COVID-19, there has been a spike in demand for private islands in the Carribean.

The Bahamas real estate market has seen a massive surge in sales. In the first quarter of 2021, nearly $400 million worth of property was sold or went under contract.

International travelers and buyers sought warmer places to reside to escape high COVID-19 numbers before lockdowns. As vaccine rollouts continue and restrictions lift, people are still seeking to relocate or vacation in more tropical places.

Now that The Bahamas is open and welcoming guests, the country is racking up revenue from international buyers.

Why Private Islands?

Not only are private islands the idle canvas for development but can also serve as a fantasy escape plan for many travelers, they are the ultimate way to social distance. Since private islands are isolated from mainlands, people who buy them are adhering to CDC guidelines while also enjoying paradise.

Check out the listing below:

Powell Cay Abaco Private Island

Hailed as one of the most beautiful Cays in the Abacos beckons, this private island is listed for $7,895M. Reserve is $3.5M.

The Sea of Abaco is a saltwater lagoon that stretches 63 miles long. The lagoon contains two islands and 82 cays, including Powell Cay.

This 293± acre island is the perfect Bahamian retreat and peaceful haven. In addition to the landscape and structure which provides privacy, the island provides protection from winds from the north and east.

Powell Cay’s landscape is home to luscious green trees and shrubs with elevations up to 42 feet, offering exquisite views of the rocky bluffs and incredible coral reef.

The island comes with easy access to Coopers Town and Spanish Cay via private jet, yacht, or boat.

Enjoy the blue and turquoise Atlantic ocean, white sand beaches and beautiful sunset at the Powell Cay Abaco Private Island.

Make your bid between May 7 and May 14. Read more about this listing at www.bettermcrbahamas.com/eng/sales/detail/585-l-586-2104071144060094/powell-cay-abaco-private-island-abaco-ab.

Buy the Private Island of Your Dreams With Broker Tim Rodland

Showings for this private island are by appointment. If you’re interested in buying this property, contact Tim Rodland.