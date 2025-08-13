Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. This auspicious occasion marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed God known as the remover of obstacles, the patron of arts and sciences, and the god of wisdom and prosperity. Ganesha Chaturthi 2025 begins on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, while the day of Ganesha Visarjan falls on Saturday, September 6, 2025. During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, devotees in Pune visit the city’s five revered Manache Ganpati. These are the most respected Ganesh idols in Pune, each holding a special place in the hearts of devotees. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Prasad Recipes: Modak, Ladoo and Other Favourite Sweets of Lord Ganesha To Offer As Bhog on Vinayaka Chavithi.

The tradition begins with Kasba Ganpati, the Manacha Pahila Ganpati, considered the presiding deity of Pune. It is followed by Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Guruji Talim Ganpati, Tulshibaug Ganpati, and finally Kesariwada Ganpati, initiated by Lokmanya Tilak to inspire unity during the freedom movement. Visiting these five Ganpatis is a traditional way to experience Pune’s rich cultural heritage. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date in India: Get Ganeshotsav Full Calendar With Start and End Dates, Know the Significance of Madhyahna Kala, Rituals and Forbidden Moon Sighting Explained.

1. Kasba Ganpati

Kasba Ganpati is a popular one as it is the presiding deity also known as the gramadevata of Pune and is located in Kasba Peth area, near Shaniwar Wada. As per historical records, the Kasba Ganpati originated during Shivaji Maharaj era which was found near the house of Vinayak Thakar, who was residing close to the residence of Shivaji’s Mother Masaheb Jijabai Bhosale. It is said that Shivaji built the temple in 1638.

2. Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati

Tambdi Jogeshwari is another famous one which holds great significance of being the oldest one in Pune. It is a Temple of Goddess Durga. The temple was built in 1545 A.D. by Trimbak Bendre. Later on in the year 2000, Ganesh Idol was established in the temple. This Manacha Dusra Ganpati is located in a temple of Goddess Durga and is installed here annually. The Ganpati idol is placed in the Jogeshwari temple, Old Pune, near Budhwar Peth.

3. Guruji Talim Ganpati

Guruji Talim Ganpati is the third most respected Ganpati in Pune which was established by two Hindu and Muslim families of Bhiku Shinde and Ustaad Nalban. This temple holds great significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha. Also known as the Manacha Tisra Ganpati, it is a symbol of Hindu–Muslim unity.

4. Tulshibaug Ganpati

Tulshibaug Ganpati is the fourth respected Ganpati in Pune which was established in 1901. This mandal holds the honour of establishing the first Glass Fiber statue since 1975. Manacha Chautha Ganpati, is known for its monumental statue and pioneering glass-fibre idol from 1975. Records reveal that Artist D.S. Khatawkar has been decorating the statue since years.

5. Kesari Wada Ganpati

Kesari Wada Ganpati is the fifth most respected Ganpati in Pune. It is said that the Ganpati was installed by freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak himself in 1893 at his own house, Kesari Wada and hence it gets the name Kesari Wada Ganpati. Kesari Wada Ganpati marked the beginning of Ganesh Utsav in 1893.

Ganesh Chaturthi is observed with great enthusiasm and devotion by millions of devotees across the country, as well as by Indian communities worldwide. This Ganeshotsav 2025, make it a point to visit each of these temples and seek the blessings of the Lord for a blissful and prosperous life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2025 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).