Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date in India: Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, the revered deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. This festival celebrated with grandeur across India, is observed during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, typically falling in August or September in the Gregorian calendar. Below, find out the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 calendar with start and end dates, Ganeshotsav rituals, the significance of Madhyahna Kala and why moon sighting is forbidden. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know the Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Dates and Shubh Muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, with the Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat (the most auspicious time for the ritual) occurring from 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM, lasting for 2 hours and 34 minutes. It marks the beginning of Ganeshotsav, and the grand festival culminates with Ganesha Visarjan (the immersion of the Ganesha idol) on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Ganesh Chaturthi Rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the start of Ganeshotsav, a ten-day festival that honours the birth of Lord Ganesh. The celebration concludes with Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan day, when devotees partake in a lively street procession to immerse Lord Ganesh's idol in water, symbolizing the deity’s return to his celestial abode. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Significance of Madhyahna Kala For Ganesh Puja

The worship of Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi is performed during the Madhyahna Kala—midday, which is considered the most auspicious time for the Ganapati Sthapana (installation of the idol) and Ganapati Puja. According to the Hindu division of the day, the time between sunrise and sunset is divided into five parts: Pratahkala, Sangava, Madhyahna, Aparahna, and Sayankal. Among these, Madhyahna is the ideal time for performing the Shodashopachara Ganapati Puja, a detailed ritual that involves 16 steps of worship to honour the deity.

The Forbidden Moon Sighting on Ganesh Chaturthi

One important tradition associated with Ganesh Chaturthi is the prohibition of moon sighting. It is believed that seeing the moon on this day leads to Mithya Dosha (false accusations or dishonour). According to Puranic legends, Lord Krishna was falsely accused of stealing the Syamantaka jewel after he gazed at the moon on the same day. The curse, placed by Lord Ganesha, decreed that anyone who sights the moon on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi would incur Mithya Dosha and face dishonour in society.

This mythological tale is why devotees avoid moon gazing during Ganesh Chaturthi, with the belief that observing the fast and performing the rituals correctly will ensure the removal of any such curses or misfortunes.

Ganesh Chaturthi, therefore, is not only a time of joyous celebration but also a time for devotees to seek blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and spiritual growth while adhering to ancient customs and rituals passed down through generations.

