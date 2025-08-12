Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and Vinayaka Chavithi, is one of the most joyfully celebrated Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity and remover of obstacles. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27. The Hindu festival celebrations witness a great deal of preparation of special sweets, which are offered as prasad to Lord Ganesha and later enjoyed by families and communities alike. Among these, Modak and Ladoo are revered as Lord Ganesha’s favourite treats. Here is a guide to some beloved recipes to make your Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations delicious and auspicious. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date in India: Get Ganeshotsav Full Calendar With Start and End Dates, Know the Significance of Madhyahna Kala, Rituals and Forbidden Moon Sighting Explained.

Modak: The Iconic Sweet Dumpling

Modak is a sweet dumpling traditionally steamed with rice flour dough filled with a luscious mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and aromatic cardamom. Ukadiche Modak (steamed modak) is the quintessential offering during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Classic Ukadiche Modak Recipe:

Ingredients to make Ukadiche Modak:

Rice flour, grated coconut, jaggery, cardamom powder, ghee and water

Ukadiche Modak Preparation:

Heat grated coconut with jaggery and cardamom until the mixture thickens. Boil water with ghee and add rice flour gradually to make a soft dough. Shape small cups of dough, fill with the coconut-jaggery mixture and seal as dumplings. Steam the modaks for 10-12 minutes until shiny and cooked through.

There are many variations beyond the traditional, including fried modak, crispy and golden-fried dumplings that bring a festive crunch and Rava modak, made from semolina with the same coconut-jaggery filling. Quick recipes using ingredients like mawa (evaporated milk solids) and even chocolate modaks are gaining popularity for modern palates.

Ladoo: Sweet Spheres of Joy

Ladoos are another staple sweet during Ganesh Chaturthi. They embody the spirit of celebration with their rich flavours and delightful textures. Here are some of the favourites:

Besan Ladoo (Gram Flour Ladoo): Made by roasting besan in ghee until aromatic and mixing it with powdered sugar and cardamom. Coconut Ladoo: Prepared by cooking desiccated coconut with condensed milk and cardamom, often garnished with chopped nuts. Rava Ladoo: Semolina-based ladoo roasted in ghee with coconut, sugar, and cardamom. Boondi Ladoo: Made by frying tiny gram flour droplets (boondis), mixing them with sugar syrup, and shaping into balls.

Each ladoo variety reflects regional preferences and traditional methods passed down through generations, symbolising devotion and festivity.

Other Favourite Sweets and Savouries

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations also include other delectable dishes such as:

Puran Poli: A sweet flatbread stuffed with chana dal paste and jaggery flavoured with cardamom and roasted on a griddle with ghee.

Sabudana Khichdi: A savoury dish made from soaked sago pearls, peanuts, and mild spices, often part of the fasting menu.

Kozhukattai: South Indian style steamed dumplings similar to modak but with slight regional twists.

Celebrating With Ganesh Chaturthi Recipes

Preparing these traditional recipes is more than a culinary activity. It is a devotional ritual that brings families together and invokes blessings from Lord Ganesha. Whether you choose to make the classic steamed modaks or try your hand at frying them, prepare ladoos of your choice, or include regional specialities like puran poli, these sweets and savouries enrich the spirit of the festival.

This Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, delight in the sweet flavours of devotion with these treasured recipes that carry the legacy of celebration, love, and community.

