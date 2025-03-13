Holi 2025 is commemorated from March 13 to March 14. This annual 2-day Hindu festival marks the beginning of spring season and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the country. While the celebration of Holi is often seen as a reminder that good will always prevail over evil and is a colour-filled and fun affair that brings communities together, the ways in which Holi festival is celebrated changes from region to region. From the famous Lathmar Holi in Uttar Pradesh to the lesser known Shigmo commemoration in Goa - Holi 2025 brings out a different flavour of festivities across the country. As we prepare to celebrate Holi 2025, here are seven unique ways that Holi is celebrated across India. What Is the Legend of Holi? Exploring the Mythological Origins and Significance of the Festival of Colours.

Lathmar Holi in Uttar Pradesh

The celebration of Holi is often marked with great enthusiasm and fervour by people across Uttar Pradesh. While many people celebrate the traditional Holi with colours and water, the Lathmar Holi celebration in Banaras is a spectacle to behold. Thousands of people visit this city during Holi ti watch women beat up men with sticks as those on the sidelines become hysterical, sing Holi songs and shout "Radhe Radhe" or "Sri Radhe Krishna".

Phoolon Ki Holi

The celebration of Holi in Vrindavan - which is famed for Lord Krishna’s association with it - celebrates Holi by playing this festival of colour and happiness with flowers instead of the traditional gulal. Places That Every Traveller Should Visit To Celebrate the Festival of Colours.

Huranga

On the occasion of Holi 2025, the men and women in Baldeo district of Uttar Pradesh celebrate this annual festival by engaging in a colourful, chaotic wrestling match.

Dol Jatra

Dol Jatra is the celebration of Holi across West Bengal and Odisha - marked by beating the drums, dancing in massive promotions, and singing devotional songs. The celebration is a rhythmic masterpiece that goes beyond the celebration with colours that is witnessed in other parts of the country.

Shigmo

Holi is often referred to as Ukkuli in Konkani. The celebration of Holi in Goa is marked as the spring festival of Shigmo. The colour festival or Holi is a part of longer, more extensive spring festival celebrations, which is marked with grand celebrations and community gathering. Shigmo is often seen as a way to celebrate Holi by mixing the traditional festival with the cultural commemorations of Goan people.

Kumaoni Holi

Kumaoni Holi is a way of commemorating this festival that is followed across Uttarakhand. Kumaoni Holi is often known to be a musical affair as traditional songs of different types of holi are sung by people commemorating this festival.

Kamuni Punnami

Kamuni Punnami is the celebration of Holi across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Also known as Jaijri, this festival celebrates the legend of Kamdev.

We hope that understanding the unique ways in which Holi is celebrated across different parts of India helps add to the light and colour of Holi celebrations in your city. We hope that this spring festival brings with it the prosperity and good luck that you deserve. Happy Holi 2025!

