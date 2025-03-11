Holi, the festival of colours, is one of the most vibrant and joyous celebrations in India. It marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil, symbolized by the legend of Prahlad and Holika. Celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna (March), Holi 2025 will be observed on Friday, March 14. Holi begins with Holika Dahan, where people light bonfires to signify the burning of negativity. The next day, people smear each other with colors, dance to lively music, and enjoy festive sweets like gujiya and thandai.

The festival fosters unity and joy, breaking barriers of caste, age, and status. While the northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan celebrate with grandeur, regions like Bengal observe it as Dol Jatra with devotional songs and processions. In Mathura and Vrindavan, Holi is a week-long celebration inspired by Lord Krishna’s playful colour-throwing with Radha and the gopis. Beyond India, Holi is celebrated worldwide, spreading its message of love, forgiveness, and togetherness. As you celebrate Holi 2025, here are the five places that you can visit for the best holi experience in India.

1. Mathura & Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh: The birthplace of Lord Krishna hosts a week-long Holi celebration, including the famous Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Phoolon Ki Holi (flower Holi) at the Banke Bihari Temple.

2. Jaipur, Rajasthan: The Pink City offers a royal Holi experience with traditional celebrations at the City Palace, cultural performances, and elephant parades.

3. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Holi in Varanasi is a mix of spirituality and chaos, where people play with colours, enjoy bhang-infused drinks, and later take a holy dip in the Ganges.

4. Shantiniketan, West Bengal: Known as Basanta Utsav, Holi here is celebrated with Tagore’s influence, featuring cultural performances, traditional songs, and graceful colour play.

5. Udaipur, Rajasthan: The royal Mewar Holika Dahan at the City Palace, followed by grand processions and vibrant street celebrations, offers an elegant Holi experience.

Holi in India is more than just a festival; it’s a cultural phenomenon that brings people together in a riot of colours, music, and joy. From the spiritual celebrations of Mathura to the royal festivities of Udaipur, each place offers a unique experience. No matter where you celebrate, Holi embodies the spirit of unity, love, and renewal, making it one of the most unforgettable festivals in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).