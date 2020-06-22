“You’ve got the best seat in the house!” – This is usually said to someone who has the best seating position and the best vantage point of a place. Being in Mumbai, my absolutely favourite city, I am always looking out to visit venues and locales (as would others like me, I’m sure) that offer the best view of the city’s skyline. And at the cost of sounding profound, I feel that the location or the position of something plays a huge part in shaping our perspectives. More than what has been done or said, I feel the whereabouts and mannerisms it has been done in also matter when considering the feel-good factors of life, and this sapient thought has brought me to talk about DOME. The ostentatious Hotel Intercontinental, located right at the heart of Mumbai – Marine Drive, accommodates this exquisite rooftop lounge with a breathtakingly fabulous view, an awesome bar and cocktails affair, and phenomenal Mediterranean cuisine. For the people with a rousing passion and a premium taste for things in life, a superlative experience of having an incredible evening which can turn into a memory for life is something very important, I can say it is rather a necessity. We live out the best memories of our life in a more substantial way when they have been forged with immense love and the beauty of the elements of the seashore around us. It is undeniable that somewhere we all attempt to make such kind of memories which we can hold dear in our hearts, and seize the moments with our loved ones for eternity.

AN ASTOUNDING LANDSCAPE OF THE SUNSET, THE SEA, AND THE SKYLINE

Everything comes with a price, but certain gifts have been given to us for free – in fact, the most precious one that we have gotten from nature is the gift of witnessing the sunrise and sunset every single day. I would say that if miracles do happen, then they surely would be taking place during the time of the sunrise and the sunset, when the gleaming rays of the sun are dancing a beautiful cadence and unfurling in the blue sky, looking like different strings of the shades of lava floating at the horizon, giving us the hope of magic being real. If you ever sit down and look at the morning greeting or the evening farewell of the sun, you will realize the magnificence of transformation. At Dome, with an elongated slender flute of Bellini in my hand, I have maximized my moments of solitude, watching the hues of sun’s rays go from orange to pink to purple, setting the stage in anticipation for the beautiful, white, glowing pearl to arrive. It’s like attending a coronation where the sun is crowning the moon with its splendour and then surrendering the nightly hours over to her where the stars of the galaxy come to take over and illuminate the velvety-black sky.

Dome In Mumbai (File Image)

EXPERIENCE THE PANORAMIC DELIGHT OF ‘THE QUEEN’S NECKLACE’

Dome has always been an evergreen destination for me. My intention here is to take you on its virtual tour, where you too will be able to feel the natural beauty of the Arabian Sea coastline captured in the best way, along with enjoying a grand experience of viands and spirits. Overlooking the scenic Queen’s Necklace of Mumbai city, which is enhanced in the evening with beautiful lights and the city’s cosmopolitan vibe, Dome sets a class apart for itself as one of the finest rooftop lounges. Serving as one of the most sought-after venues for all kinds of lavish soirées, Dome is frequented quite often by the crème de la crème of Mumbai city.

Over a period of time, its cuisine has changed, and so have the offerings on the menu. But the splendidly seductive view it offers remains impeccable. During the festive occasions, Dome always serves as the perfect spot to witness the merry celebrations of the entire city. At the time of Diwali, Dome offers an exceptional view of the joyful Mumbaikars coming together at Marine Drive and indulging in lighting up the sky with glowing firecrackers – it’s like you have the front row seat of the fantastic celebrations. And at Christmas, it is a surreal experience to see the seaside stretch covered with magical Christmas decorations. Just take a laid-back drive along the coastal boulevard, making your way towards the Intercontinental, and then relish the aerial view of it all from Dome, not to mention the sumptuous holiday feast that makes your evening even more wonderful and fulfilling. Whatever the occasion may be, this place always successfully sets the right mood for you. Moreover, the resplendent enclosed area at Dome is another perfect setting for an intimate date or a private celebration with the family, all without compromising on the peak viewpoint of the cityscape of Mumbai, courtesy the lofty glass window panels around. Moreover, if you are entertaining guests from out of town, Dome is definitely one place to take them to. And if you’re just feeling like being alone with your thoughts, come here to lazily glance at Marine Drive promenade, enjoy the wispy kisses of the air on your face, and glide into a blissful evening with the starry sky.

The view from Dome is so spectacular – it is the photographer’s ecstasy! Dome has been captured multiple times by drone cameras from various angles and mediums. These amazing shots of the place make you wonder if Mumbai too resembles one of the Mediterranean coastal areas – exotic, lined with beautiful palm trees, ocean surf with the blue sky – like our very own French Riviera. This striking contrast of the urban city with the seafront setting sounds too good to be true, and luckily for us, it is!

Dome In Mumbai (File Image)

Dome is the ultimate location in Mumbai that boasts of an amazing view and flamboyant ambience. It is the perfect date-spot to take your lover to and bond the memory of your unforgettable evening here. Another aspect that personally appealed to me is that being housed at a small boutique hotel in the heart of the city makes it a very exclusive, swanky venue. The cocktail menu here is so fantastic that even the choicest cocktail connoisseurs will be overwhelmed in no time. All in all, I have had some of the most fun times here with my friends, family, and loved ones – and like I always say, “Memories are unforgettably sweet when created with the right people!”

Dome In Mumbai (File Image)

