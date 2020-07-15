Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's latest campaign about being vocal for local is garnering praises all over. Celebs are coming forward to extend their support for brands and products made in India and to promote businesses and establishments that have originated from our country. Among many such popular brands, there's EaseMyTrip, a 100 per cent Indian travel portal. Among the popular names who have extended their support to this travel company, there are names like Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and others who voiced their admiration for this Indian company. Neena Gupta Strongly Supports PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ Mantra, Buys Two Handmade Sweaters (Watch Video).

The celebrities took to their social media handle to proudly speak about EaseMyTrip’s humble beginning and growth, competing in this business without any foreign investor. They uploaded videos of their appreciation while urging their fans to support this Indian travel brand and save the transaction or convenience fee. Check out how these celebs have promoted this completely Indian brand and emphasized on #7LacCroreKaKharcha and #VocalForLocal.

Ajay Devgn

Anupam Kher

Kangana Ranaut

Ravi Kishan

Zareen Khan

Emraan Hashmi

For the ones who don't know, the firm which was initially started from a garage by two Pitti brothers, Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti in 2008 in New Delhi with only 1 lakh in hand. They were gradually able to surpass their competitors and position their brand as the second-largest travel portal in India with a turnover of around INR 4 thousand crores. Since then the company has become one of the leading names in the travel landscape with over 8.81 million customer-base and a strong B2B network of more than 52,752 registered travel agent partners and 10,477 corporate customers.

It has managed to set up offices all over the world including destinations like Thailand, UAE, Singapore, Maldives and UK. The company is now planning to set up offices in the US and Europe. Coming to India, the company has offices in Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Besides, it is also planning to venture into new businesses of hotel reservations and holiday packages very soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).