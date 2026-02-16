Rajpal Yadav Granted Interim Bail in INR 9 Crore Case After Depositing Partial Dues

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to veteran Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav in a long-standing INR 9 crore cheque-bounce and loan default case. The relief comes after the actor deposited a total of INR 2.5 crore towards his outstanding liabilities, providing him a temporary reprieve from Tihar Jail. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma approved the interim bail until March 18, 2026, following a session where the actor's legal team confirmed the latest payment. Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Today: Sonu Sood Prays for Relief; Delhi HC To Decide on Actor’s Release (View Post)

The Path to Interim Release

Yadav’s legal counsel, Bhaskar Upadhyay, informed the court that the actor has now cleared a substantial portion of the principal debt. On Monday, Yadav deposited INR 1.75 crore via a demand draft, adding to the INR 75 lakh previously submitted to the court’s registry. While the original principal loan was Rs 5 crore, the total amount payable has escalated to nearly INR 9 crore due to accumulated interest, penalties, and legal costs. The court has stayed the actor's sentence for the time being but imposed strict conditions: Yadav must surrender his passport and is prohibited from leaving the country without prior judicial permission.

Rajpal Yadav Jailed in INR 5 Crore Loan Case

The legal battle traces back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed INR 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film’s failure at the box office triggered a financial crisis, leading to multiple bounced cheques and criminal charges under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The actor had surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026, after the High Court slammed his "deplorable conduct" and repeated breach of undertakings to repay the dues. Before his surrender, an emotional Yadav told reporters, "Sir, what should I do? I don't have the money. I see no other way." Rajpal Yadav Seeks Bail in Cheque Dishonour Cases; Delhi High Court Asks for Reply, Hearing on February 16.

Bollywood Stars Unite for Rajpal Yadav

Since his incarceration, a wave of solidarity has emerged from the Indian film industry and beyond. Notable figures including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood and David Dhawan have reportedly extended financial and moral support to help the actor navigate the crisis. Other contributors include actors Varun Dhawan and Gurmeet Choudhary, filmmaker Priyadarshan, and singers Mika Singh and Guru Randhawa. Support also crossed into the political and sporting spheres, with mentions of Bihar politician Tej Pratap Yadav and boxer Vijender Singh coming forward to assist the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star.

Rajpal Yadav’s Next Court Hearing

The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 18, 2026, at which time Yadav is required to appear either in person or via video conferencing to provide further updates on the repayment of the remaining balance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).