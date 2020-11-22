New Delhi, November 22: Delhi has featured in the list of World’s Best Cities for 2021 and is the only one Indian city to rank in the list of 100 best cities across the world. Delhi, the capital of India, has ranked at 62nd position, in this list of the world's best cities for 2021. In 2019, the national capital was at the 81st position and has significantly improved its ranking this year. The ranking has been done by Resonance Consultancy Ltd, a Vancouver-based company which has specialties in destination development, branding, marketing, design, tourism, data, and travel reports. Check list of World's 100 best cities.

Apart from Delhi, the other cities that have been featured in the list include San Francisco, Amsterdam, Rome, Washington DC, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Prague, St Petersburg, among others. The ranking of the best cities across the world is done based on the quality of place, reputation and competitive identity of global cities based on the perceptions of the people who matter most--talent, tourists and business leaders. Reports inform that the ranking was based on the 25 ranking factors which include weather, diversity, and the number of tourist attractions and parks. The 10 Coolest Small Towns in the World — And Why You Should Consider Moving to One.

World’s Best Cities for 2021 are:

1.London

2. New York

3.Paris

4.Moscow

5.Tokyo

6.Dubai

7.Singapore

8.Barcelona

9.Los Angeles

10.Madrid

In the latest World’s Best Cities Report, Resonance Consultancy ranks the world’s best cities with populations of more than a million. The firm uses a combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors in 25 areas grouped into six core categories. The ranking identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).