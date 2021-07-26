When a relationship is healthy and blooming, it brings happiness and benefits to both parties. But doubt has a funny way to creep into our minds and make us cast suspicion on a perfectly healthy and wholesome relationship. So, what signs can you look out for to reaffirm your relationship really is going well? We made you a list!

1. Trust is key

A healthy relationship can best be identified by the unwavering faith between partners, even in difficult situations. Trust is often regarded as the cornerstone of a successful relationship, and this is, in fact, true. Do you trust your partner's judgement when they make decisions? Do you refuse from taking a peek at their phone or laptop when they are not around because you just know they have nothing to hide? Do you instinctually know that you need to hear your partner's side in situations concerning them before making a judgement? Congrats, these are all signs that you trust your partner! How To Know Your Partner Is Cheating on You? 6 Warning Signs and Red Flags To Look Out for and Not Ignore.

2. You agree to disagree

You are both opinionated individuals in your own right; you are bound to have different opinions! Inspite of having a different opinion, however, you understand that this is normal. You understand that your partner has a solid argument for their opinion, and you do for your's and that both these arguments are valid. You understand that an opinion is just that, an opinion. It isn't an instrument you should use to decide if your partner is worthy of your time, love and respect. If this makes sense to you, hooray because your relationship is healthy! (so far)

3. You don't hesitate to speak up

This is your partner, the support we are talking about. Is it even a relationship if you are hesitant to tell your partner when something is bothering you? Many relationships have been destroyed due to a lack of communication, even when the 'chemistry' is right. This is because communication forms the basis of relationship foundation tools like trust. Fear to tell your partner that something they did bothered you, or if they were hurtful to you and you did not approve of it, or if they have been neglecting you, is indicative of the fact that you would rather stay quiet and mop than be honest with your partner. Do you speak up?

4. Boundaries, always

There are some aspects of your life or certain issues that you just can't elaborate on. And that is completely okay, and you are allowed to have control over the various pieces of your life. A partner, too must understand this. They must understand that their partner has some limits they just don't want to cross, no matter the reasons. These limits should not be tested because they have been set for a reason. If your partner tries to make an issue about your boundaries or tries to make you feel bad or guilty about having boundaries in the first place, this shows a lack of mutual respect. Respect everyone's space, including your own.

5. Individual

You are a person regardless of your relationship, and you are allowed to have interests of your own that your partner may or may not be interested in. That is okay, some activities are done for your own leisure, and you should know about and be okay with this. Your partner, too, must value their own personal interests. You are in a relationship, so you are signing up for love and support. You aren't signing up for co-dependency. Do you preserve your individuality in your relationship? If yes, then you are good.

This is our take on signs of a healthy relationship. At the very least, they show an abundance of trust, love and support, and that is exactly what a healthy relationship should be built upon!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2021 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).