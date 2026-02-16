Jalandhar, February 16: In a distressing incident reported from Pubjab's Bathinda, a woman has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her two minor children to death. The accused is alleged to have killed her 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. According to local police, the motive behind the double murder was the woman's desire to pursue an extramarital affair, viewing her children as an "obstacle" to her relationship.

The tragedy unfolded in the village where the two children were found dead under mysterious circumstances. Initially, the family and neighbours believed the deaths might have been accidental or due to sudden illness. However, following a preliminary investigation and a forensic examination of the scene, the Punjab Police detained the mother for questioning, during which she reportedly confessed to the crime. Murder-Suicide Incident Rocks Punjab: Law Student Shoots Female Classmate Dead Before Killing Himself in Tarn Taran, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Mother Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Her 2 Children To Pursue Extramarital Affair

The investigation reveals that the accused administered a poisonous substance to the children during their evening meal. When the children’s condition deteriorated rapidly, they were rushed to a nearby hospital, but medical professionals declared them dead on arrival.

The local police, led by senior district officials, became suspicious due to the inconsistent statements provided by the mother regarding the timeline of events. Further interrogation revealed that she had been involved in an illicit relationship for several months and planned to leave her home to live with her partner. Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Kills Girlfriend, Dies by Suicide in Bathinda.

Motive Behind the Double Murder

According to the police report, the accused woman believed that her children would prevent her from starting a new life with her lover. Investigators found that she had allegedly discussed her "plans" with her partner, who is also being questioned to determine his level of involvement or prior knowledge of the poisoning.

"The accused woman saw her own children as hurdles in her love affair," a senior police official stated during a press briefing. "She meticulously planned the poisoning to make it look like a case of food poisoning, but forensic evidence pointed toward a deliberate act."

The Punjab Police have registered a case under Section 103 (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The bodies of the two minors were sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination, which confirmed the presence of toxic chemicals in their systems. The woman is set to be produced before a local court and has been remanded to police custody for further interrogation. Authorities are currently searching for the woman’s partner, who has reportedly gone missing since the arrests were made public.

