There is trust, and then there is plain old infidelity. One talks about taking your partner's word for it, the other talks betrayal of that word. For giving you something as precious as love, relationships do come at a price. And when betrayal is a potential possibility, you try your best to ignore certain signs you've been unconsciously noticing to protect your heart. Cheated On Your Partner? Here's How to Save Your Relationship and Feel Less Awful.

God forbid your partner isn't cheating on you, and you just have some unwarranted suspicions. But if your gut indicates that something seems fishy, or you start noticing subtle signs that point in a certain direction, then you should trust that instinct. Better safe than sorry (yes, it applies to relationships too now). Check this list of 6 signs that suggest your partner is being unfaithful and quench that thirst for the truth. Do remember that every relationship is unique, however, and these signs affect different people differently.

1. Lies

Oh yes, we know it sounds really simple and obvious and something anyone can get away with. But is it? Your partner may be an excellent liar, and you may never figure out when they begin to take you for a fool. But what you need to keep an eye out for is inconsistencies. Is there a certain detail you noticed the first time an explanation was made, or do these explanations keep changing? Pay attention!

2. They Begin Accusing You

Sounds ridiculous, doesn't it? But this is very much true. There isn't much evidence on projecting, but it does exist. Your partner has just realized how good they are at hiding their infidelity, and you don't even suspect anything! Then paranoia takes the wheel, and they start wondering if you're just as good too. Partners mainly project because they are guilt-ridden over their actions and scared of being discovered. A great sign! Cheating Can save Your Relationship, Says Sexpert! What to Do When Your Lover Cheats.

3. Secretive With Their Electronics

Now we aren't saying it's healthy to check your partner's phone; that actually shows insecurity and mistrust. We are saying that in the instance you want to check your partner's phone, they hand it over with little to no resistance because they have nothing to hide. A clear conscious, if you will. If your partner gets extremely defensive or even hostile, this is a really bad sign.

4. Stonewalling

Stonewalling is inexcusable in a relationship. Your partner must value your relationship enough to fight for it. Or even stand up to you when required. What isn't okay is when your partner loses all fight, seemingly giving up on the relationship. Does your partner not seem interested in what you have to say? Do they walk away or stay and fight? Do they dismiss your opinion or just don't care? These are all signs.

5. Sudden Changes in Their Appearance

This one is stone-cold superior. It is actually one of the signs detectives used to force a confession out of a murdering husband (American Murder: The Family Next Door). Taking pride in or wanting to make changes in your appearance is normal. But it isn't when combines with other suspicious behaviour. Keep an eye out, basically.

6. Trust Your Gut

This one is a feeling, albeit a strong one. What made you doubt your partner in the first place? You felt something was wrong in your bones, and you decided to investigate. And that is exactly what you should do. There is a great possibility that you unconsciously detected a change, and you need to trust your gut when it comes to these invisible signs. If something is wrong, you will probably feel it. Don't ignore it when you do.

These are subtle but significant signs that we think will help you. Keep a lookout and mainly trust your instincts. They are almost never wrong. That being said, don't jump to conclusions. You owe yourself an investigation.

