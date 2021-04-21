For the ones who feel unfulfilled, the ones who are not living to their full potential, the ones who have not created the life they want - here’s where things change.

Veronica Natzia is a leading self-development High-Performance coach, Chief Operating Officer of an international enterprise, and mother of two; but let’s rewind. It’s the year 1999 and 21-year-old Veronica is studying for her Master’s, working full-time, and just got married. From the outside looking in, she’s living the dream. In reality, she’s miserable.

The feeling of being anxious, depressed, and even lost, is one that many have felt. A product of societal standards - doing what is expected of you, rather than what you really want. Living without an identity, and more dreadfully so, without a purpose.

Given this harsh reality, Veronica made a bold decision; She left everything behind. Without her support system, Veronica now faced challenging circumstances, homeless with a young child. “It took everything in me to keep from crawling back to the life that I once had,” says Veronica, “It would have been so easy to just give up on my dreams, lose myself back into the monotony that was slowly killing my spirit.” However, she did not take the easy route.

It is with challenges, setbacks, and obstacles that true leaders emerge. Left to her own devices, Veronica used the resources available to her, made opportunities where they were hard to find, and continued moving forward, despite the circumstances that lay ahead; for it is only after the darkest hour, that light begins to appear.

Veronica’s purpose now is to help women that find themselves in a similar situation that she was once in.

So, have you made the decision? Are you ready to feel fulfilled, live to your full potential, and create the life you want?