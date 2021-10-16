Questo - the unique platform specialising in interactive city adventures - has announced it will be running the world's largest ghost hunt on October 30.

A series of ‘Night Walks’ featuring live actors are being hosted across 38 cities on the eve of Halloween - leading thousands of brave souls through the spine-chilling scary tales that have haunted their hometowns for centuries.

Guided by the Questo app, users will explore hidden paranormal sites in their city; being asked to crack secret codes to progress to the next part of the tour.

There’s a number of extraordinary prizes up for grabs for the winners, too - including a genuine coffin.

How it works:

Step 1: Book your spot, in your city

Step 2: Download the app for free

Step 3: Arrive at the set starting location

Step 4: Follow the simple instructions in the app which will take you to each haunted hotspot

Cities taking part the Questo Night Walks include:

USA

Austin, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, Savannah

UK

Belfast, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Manchester

France

Lyon, Montpellier, Paris

Germany

Cologne, Munich

Hungary

Budapest

Ireland

Dublin

Italy

Florence, Rome, Turin

The Netherlands

Amsterdam

Romania

Brasov, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi

Spain

Barcelona, Madrid

Sweden

Stockholm

Switzerland

Geneva

Australia

Melbourne, Sydney

South Korea

Seoul

Alex Govoreanu, CEO of Questo, said that the Night Walks have proven one of the most successful events that the company has ever hosted.

He stated: “We are always organising different types of events, but we knew this one would be a hit when we had more than 15,000 participants in just four cities at the very first edition.

“Now, already at the fourth annual edition, we are going to almost 40 cities, each with its unique dark charm. And we're going bigger than ever, with live actors (where restrictions permit it), amazing prizes and even better places and stories.

“The entire team is always excited to organise these Halloween events and we hope you can bring your friends and family to enjoy everything that we prepared for you!”