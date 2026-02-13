Mumbai, February 13: Sony Interactive Entertainment has electrified the global gaming community with its February 2026 State of Play, headlined by massive updates to the PlayStation 5 library. To mark the 20th anniversary of its flagship franchise, Santa Monica Studio officially confirmed that a remake of the original God of War Greek Trilogy is in early development. In a surprising "shadow drop," the studio also released God of War: Sons of Sparta today, a 2D side-scrolling prequel that is available for immediate download on the PlayStation Store.

The presentation transitioned from legendary revivals to new cinematic collaborations, most notably an untitled John Wick game from Saber Interactive. The project, developed alongside franchise director Chad Stahelski, will feature the voice and likeness of Keanu Reeves. Additionally, Ember Lab kicked off the showcase by unveiling Kena: Scars of Kosmora, a highly anticipated sequel to Bridge of Spirits scheduled for a 2026 launch. The sequel promises an expanded world on the mysterious island of Kosmora with advanced elemental combat systems. Roblox Unveils ‘4D Generation’ Powered by Cube Foundation Model; AI-Driven Interactivity Boosts Player Engagement by 64%.

Konami delivered a landmark announcement for stealth-action fans, confirming that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 will launch on August 27, 2026. This collection finally brings Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots to modern consoles after nearly two decades of PlayStation 3 exclusivity. The bundle also includes high-definition versions of Peace Walker and the handheld classic Ghost Babel. For current players, Konami released a final update for Volume 1 today, adding high-resolution options for both Metal Gear Solid and MGS3: Snake Eater.

The State of Play also solidified the release schedule for several major titles arriving throughout the year. Capcom shared a new look at Resident Evil: Requiem, confirming a February 27 launch date and the return of characters Leon S. Kennedy and Sherry Birkin. Meanwhile, Sucker Punch Productions announced that Ghost of Yōtei Legends, a free four-player cooperative expansion, will arrive on March 10, 2026. This update will introduce distinct character classes and supernatural mission types to the open-world experience. Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2026 Event Guide.

Beyond new releases, Sony updated its subscription services with significant additions to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers. Starting February 17, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will join the Game Catalog, alongside the open-world racer Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. Fans of the franchise can also look forward to Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which is now confirmed to arrive on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 19, 2026, further expanding Sony's multi-platform strategy.

