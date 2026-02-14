Ramnagar, February 14: A rare and mysterious night bird, the Spot-bellied Eagle-Owl, popularly known as the ‘Ghost of the Forest’, has been spotted in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park, sparking excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers.

The elusive owl was sighted in the Sitavani and Ringora areas of the Ramnagar Forest Division. Wildlife enthusiast Deep Rajwar managed to capture the majestic bird on camera, marking a significant moment for birdwatchers in the region.

Rare Spot-Bellied Eagle-Owl Spotted in Jim Corbett National Park

Known scientifically as Bubo nipalensis, the Spot-bellied Eagle-Owl is famous for its massive size, fiery orange eyes and haunting call that pierces the silence of the night. Measuring around 20 to 25 inches in length and weighing nearly two kilograms, this powerful predatory owl inhabits dense forests across India and Southeast Asia.

Rajwar described the sighting as extremely rare. A strictly nocturnal species, the owl rests quietly in thick foliage during the day and hunts at night. Its diet includes peacock chicks, rabbits, lizards and other small animals, making it a top predator in its ecosystem.

“It is a privilege to see this rare owl and capture it on the lens. I photographed it three times, first in the Dhikala area, then in Sitavani, and most recently in Ringora,” Rajwar said.

Experts believe that the presence of apex predatory birds like the Spot-bellied Eagle-Owl indicates a healthy and balanced forest ecosystem. According to Ankit Badola, SDO of the Ramnagar Forest Division, the latest sighting in Sitavani was reported through media sources.

The owl’s eerie midnight call has also given rise to local folktales. Often described as resembling a woman crying, the sound once sparked fear among villagers who mistook it for a witch’s voice. Wildlife lovers such as Sanjay Chhimwal have clarified that despite its mysterious call, the bird poses no supernatural threat and is a natural part of the forest’s biodiversity.

The recent sighting in Corbett once again highlights the region’s rich wildlife diversity and reinforces its status as one of India’s most important conservation landscapes.

