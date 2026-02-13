Rumours regarding ghost sightings recently triggered panic among residents in Arai village, located in the Baglan (Satana) taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district. The local police on Thursday, February 12, debunked viral photos and videos claiming to show "ghosts" wandering through local fields. It has come to light that the frightening visuals were not supernatural but were sophisticated fakes created using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The unrest began in early February when blurred, high-definition images and videos of a "white, shadowy figure" started circulating on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, specifically geotagged to Arai. These posts claimed that a "supernatural entity" or a ghost was wandering through open fields, deserted areas, and outskirts of Arai village at night. Some of the visuals depicted a strange, white, blurry figure, which led to widespread panic. Ghost-Themed Protest: Vasai Residents Dress As ‘Bhoot’ Against Swings, Slides and Gym Equipment in Benapatti Hindu Cemetery, Video Goes Viral.

'Ghost' Fear Grips Villagers

Fearing for their safety, many residents stopped tending to their crops at night, a critical time for irrigation, and some families refused to leave their homes after sunset. To combat the perceived threat, groups of local youths and elders began conducting "Ratri Jagran" (night vigils), patrolling the village outskirts with torches and sticks.

Police Debunk 'Ghost' Photos and Videos

Following reports of widespread panic, the Satana Police conducted a thorough investigation of the alleged "haunted" sites. Officers joined the villagers during their night patrols but found no evidence of any suspicious or supernatural activity.

Initial probe revealed that several photos were found to be generated using AI prompts designed to create "realistic ghost sightings". Additionally, a few videos were traced back to older, unrelated incidents from other states, which had been digitally altered and recirculated as current news from Arai. Real Ghost Caught on Camera? Paranormal Encounter of Odisha Villagers With Eerie Figure in White Saree Is Giving Nightmares! Viral Video Will Spook You Out.

"No 'ghost sightings' have happened in Arai. We have searched the entire village during night hours. Nothing unsual was found. We are investigating who are spreading fake rumours and AI-generated videos and photos. No "ghostly creature" is wandering in the village," Yogesh Patil from the Satana police station said.

Ghost Rumor in Arai Satana Nashik AI Fake Photos सटाण्याच्या आराई गावात खरंच भूत आलं? एआय फोटोंचा धक्कादायक बनाव; पोलिसांचा अफवा पसरवणाऱ्यांना इशारा नाशिकच्या सटाणा तालुक्यातील आराई गावात सध्या "भूत" आल्याच्या चर्चेने भीतीचे वातावरण आहे. मात्र, तपासात असे समोर आले आहे की,… pic.twitter.com/9GwLbJAML9 — NDTV Marathi (@NDTVMarathi) February 12, 2026

Normalcy Gradually Returning

To restore order, a special Gram Sabha (village meeting) was convened on Thursday, February 12. Police officials warned that creating or forwarding fake videos that incite public fear is a punishable offense under the Information Technology Act. The village is currently returning to normalcy as the local administration works to debunk these superstitions.

