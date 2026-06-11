100-Year-Old Viral Dancer Wins Hearts With Joyful Moves and Inspiring Life Story (Video)

A 100-year-old man from Worcestershire has taken the internet by storm, with his dance videos racking up more than 1.5 million views on social media.

Bernard Gilbert, a resident at Fernhill House Care Home in Worcester, first stepped onto the dancefloor in the 1940s at the age of 16 - and not entirely by choice. After breaking his leg playing rugby, doctors struggled to help him recover, eventually suggesting an unusual remedy: dancing.

From Rugby Pitch to Ballroom How It All Started

The 100-year-old viral dancer was far from eager to make the switch.

"I broke my leg and the bone healed up but the muscles didn't. I went to the doctors and they gave me all sorts of exercises but it didn't make a difference. Then they said, 'go dancing' and I said, 'what, me? Go dancing?' but my friend dragged me there," Gilbert told the BBC. UK Woman Caught Planting Her Own Hair in Restaurant Food? CCTV Video Sparks Outrage, Free Meal Claim Backfires.

100-Year-Old Viral Dancer Bernard Gilbert Takes Social Media by Storm

Even at the venue, he hesitated. "I didn't go in, I stood at the doorway and halfway through the lesson the teacher got so fed up she came and dragged me in. She said, 'clear off or come in'. So I went in and I loved it."

Award Winner, Dance Teacher and Now a Viral Sensation

Gilbert went on to win dancing awards and even became a dance teacher at the age of 74, after the passing of his wife and dance partner 26 years ago. Asked whether she was a natural dancer, he was candid: "Not really, no. The ballroom dancing, she did, because she used to hang onto me all the time." Donald Trump Dance Video: US President Breaks Into Energetic YMCA Dance at White House.

Now 100, Gilbert shows no signs of slowing down. "I love the dancing, once I get on the floor I forget everything, I just concentrate on what I'm doing. It brings me alive," he said.

He also credits dancing for benefits that go well beyond the physical. "I think it's very good dancing because not only is it physically good for you, it's also mentally good too. You have to remember things, you can't just pick it up because you have to concentrate on what you're doing."

Care Home Staff in Awe of 100-Year-Old Viral Dancer

Staff at Fernhill House have witnessed the transformation firsthand. Tania Skerrit from Berkley Care Group, the home's operator, said: "When he gets up and we put that music on that really changes him, he's a completely different person. You can see it relaxes him and he has a big smile on his face. That's what we love."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).