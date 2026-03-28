New York, March 28: US President Donald Trump surprised attendees at a White House event by performing an energetic rendition of the “YMCA” dance, eliciting cheers and applause from a crowd of farmers. The spontaneous performance quickly became the highlight of the gathering.

The event, which brought together agricultural stakeholders and farm advocates, was intended to highlight policies and support for the farming community. Trump’s unexpected dance move drew attention both in-person and on social media, with many attendees reacting with excitement and amusement. Trump’s Signature to Appear on Future US Paper Currency: First Time a Sitting President Featured on Notes Amid 250th Anniversary Celebrations.

Donald Trump Dance Video:

🚨 NOW: President Trump just BROKE OUT into an energetic YMCA dance at the White House and the crowd of farmers went crazy 47's still got it! 🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/PDlS8xS12y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

Farmers and guests at the White House reportedly reacted enthusiastically to Trump’s performance. Several videos circulating online show the crowd clapping and cheering as he completed the iconic arm movements associated with the song. Event organisers said the dance was not planned as part of the official agenda. Donald Trump Extends Pause on Strikes on Iran’s Energy Infrastructure for 10 More Days Till April 6 Amid Talks, Says ‘Tehran Asked for 7 Days, I Gave 10’.

Clips of the US president’s performance quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing reactions ranging from surprise to humor. The viral moment has reignited discussions about Trump’s public appearances and engagement style.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Eric Daugherty), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 12:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).